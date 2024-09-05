$250M on Factory to $26M a Year on Newey: How Lawrence Stroll Is Turning the Tide for Aston Martin

Before the popularity of F1 skyrocketed, the teams were changing owners every few years. The current Aston Martin F1 team has a similar history. Started as Jordan F1 team, the Silverstone-based outfit is today under Lawrence Stroll — who has changed the image of the team with his multi-million dollar investments for their factory, wind tunnel and signing top talents like Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey — all in pursuit of winning the world championship.

The team was sold to Spyker Cars at the end of 2006. Soon after, an Indian businessman, Vijay Mallya led a consortium that acquired the team and named it Force India. A 42.5% investment into the team made them Sahara Force India. However, Mallya declared bankruptcy in 2017-18, and then came Lawrence Stroll.

Back in 1991, a small team with big ambitions from Silverstone embarked on its journey into the world of Formula One. This is where it all began.#ThrowbackThursday #TBT #F1 pic.twitter.com/CcmgYYqmfp — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 31, 2020

The Canadian billionaire-led consortium purchased the team and named it Racing Point in 2018. The team enjoyed relative success before becoming Aston Martin in 2021.

The state-of-the-art Aston Martin Facility

Despite not leading the way on the track, the British team started leading the way off it. Their biggest and most valuable achievement is the new $254 million state-of-the-art facility.

Built during the 1991 Jodan Grand Prix era, the facility where the team operates needed a serious upgrade and Stroll invested in the same. Complete operations along with car manufacturing and a brand new wind tunnel, the facility has it all.

The all-important wind tunnel wasn’t ready to help with the development of the 2024 challenger. However, it will aid and be crucial in their 2025 car development. The important addition to their new facility highlights their seriousness toward their championship ambitions. Couple that with a winning engine manufacturer and they’re on the right path.

Lawrence Stroll convinced Honda to join their ranks from 2026 onwards

The Japanese manufacturers enjoyed immense success with Red Bull during their recent stint. However, they decided to call it quits after the 2025 season to uphold their sustainability and carbon emission standards. Thanks to F1’s sustainability initiative with the 2026 engine regulations, Stroll was able to convince them to reverse their decision and join their ranks from 2026 onwards.

Thus, the British team will end its reliance on Mercedes completely. First, they stopped using the Brackley outfit’s wind tunnel and now, they will be ending their partnership as an engine customer. With Honda and their facility, Aston Martin will become a completely autonomous team.

However, that wasn’t it as Stroll has pursued one of F1’s greatest designers and apparently succeeded in signing his services, as per reports.

Aston Martin reportedly sign Adrian Newey

After much speculation and despite various reports linking the British genius to the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Williams, it appears Aston Martin has secured his signature. The Silverstone outfit is set to announce the mega signing in the coming week of September.

Newey will reportedly earn $26 million a year and will have more power over the development of the car than he’s ever had in his career. Aston Martin may not mind the high salary given Newey’s cars have won 12 constructors’ and 13 drivers’ championships.

Moreover, to extract the powerful cars’ potential they already have Fernando Alonso on their roster. The two-time world champion is still ambitious and hungry to win at the age of 43. It’s also reported even after his racing duties are over, he will continue to be associated with the team in an undefined role.

Lawrence Stroll has invested countless dollars in his desire to win an F1 championship. So far, the plans seem to be on track but only the future will tell how successful will Aston Martin be in the sport.