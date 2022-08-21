$285 million worth Lewis Hamilton shamed his nephew for wearing a dres

Seven times World Champion Lewis Hamilton had to cover for the British GQ magazine to ‘make amends’ for embarrassing his nephew.

Lewis Hamilton in a video shared on Instagram in 2017 was visibly sad to see his nephew wearing a skirt. Moreover, the 7-time world champion driver made a few comments which did not go well with the fans.

The Briton now is famous around the paddock for wearing unique clothes tailored exclusively for him by famous fashion designers around the globe.

But back in 2017, Hamilton who has a net worth of $285 Millionile addressing his nephew Kaiden in the video said, “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”

This particular ‘gender clothing’ triggered plenty of his fans and eventually, Hamilton had to apologize to the masses for it. First, Hamilton wrote the below on Twitter:

“I Lewis Hamilton meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should.”

Lewis Hamilton apologizes by becoming a fashion icon

Lewis Hamilton’s second apology was straight by covering for the British GQ magazine wearing a skirt. Reflecting on the incident, he stated the below:

“I still hold regret for it today. However, ultimately I think it’s important in life for people to be held accountable for their actions and particularly their words, and I was.”

The seven times world champion further ensured not to repeat this particular mistake again. Moreover, currently, he is on a mission of inspiring people around the globe with his words and actions.

‘I want to make amends’ Why @LewisHamilton refuses to skirt the issue. Buy the digital edition to read the full interview now https://t.co/JC0nd8dpDB (kilt by @TommyHilfiger) pic.twitter.com/FxmZhTaRHv — British GQ (@BritishGQ) June 29, 2018

