“Still young enough” – Former Ferrari driver backs 4 time world champion Sebastian Vettel to continue racing after F1 exit

A former Ferrari driver believes Sebastian Vettel will continue racing in motorsport after retiring from Formula 1.

Sebastian Vettel shocked the world ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. When he announced his retirement from Formula 1 after 16 long, fruitful years of racing.

His F1 career will come to an end at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Calling time on an illustrious career that saw the German driver take four Drivers’ titles. Along with countless F1 records and is regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

It’s a huge loss for the sport but it’s also a huge opportunity for the German. Who seeks to devote more time to his family and to wider causes.

Vettel was expected to sign a contract extension with the Aston Martin F1 Team but instead; Fernando Alonso will be replacing him in the British team.

However, former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi thinks that we will soon witness the youngest F1 World Champion make a comeback to racing in another series.

Alesi believes that Vettel is leaving F1 at the right time but his career as a racing driver may continue beyond this.

“He did it [announced his retirement] at a good time,” Alesi said to GiveMeSport.

“He is a four-time World Champion; he is very well respected in F1 by all the drivers and that means a lot.

“But he’s quite young, so probably we will see him back in a racing car quite soon, I believe.”

Regardless of what the future holds for Sebastian Vettel, his legacy in Formula 1 is one that any driver would be proud of, and that is all he could have hoped for.

Alesi backs Alonso to still challenge for an F1 title

With Sebastian Vettel’s unexpected retirement from F1 at the end of this season. Aston Martin announced that Alonso would be leaving Alpine; and joining them for the 2023 season onwards.

Despite being 41 years old, Alonso is showing no signs of slowing down. Alesi thinks that if the Aston Martin car is good enough; the two-time Spanish F1 champion can still be successful in the pinnacle of motorsport.

When asked if Alonso could win another title at Aston Martin; to add to the two he won in 2005 and 2006, Alesi explained.

“Absolutely. We cannot talk about talent because we know he has it,” the former driver said.

“What we can say is can he handle physically the whole season fighting the young drivers? I have to say yes, the cars are very demanding in terms of G-force, but Fernando has never stopped [driving].”

“When he was not in F1 [in 2019 and 2020], he was running sports cars, and he is always in a car, so I’m sure he can [compete.] But to win a world championship for a team like Aston now, I don’t believe it will happen next year at least.”

The 58-year-old Alesi believes that Aston Martin’s ambition is what got Alonso interested in joining the Silverstone-based team.

“I understand there is a new investor in Aston Martin, and they are very ambitious. The ambition is very high,” said the former Ferrari driver.

“So, I hope he has made a good move this time because sometimes he has made some mistakes in his life. But to finish a career with a good move would be a very good story for all of us.”

