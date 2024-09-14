3 Reasons Why Franco Colapinto Has Vindicated James Vowles’ Logan Sargeant Decision

In only his second F1 qualifying session, Williams’ Franco Colapinto progressed to Q3 and will start the Azerbaijan GP from ninth on the grid. The Argentinian was drafted in by team principal James Vowles as a mid-season replacement for Logan Sargeant from the Italian GP onwards.

The team decided to replace Sargeant after he suffered another crash this season during FP3 of the 2024 Dutch GP. And while drivers like Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson were also considered to replace him at the Grove-based team, Vowles placed his faith in Colapinto.

Colapinto’s promotion came as a shock for the paddock with many questioning Vowles’ decision and the Argentinian’s credibility. However, Colapinto’s performance on the streets of Baku may have finally vindicated the former Mercedes man. Here are three reasons why Colapinto has proven Vowles right so far.

Alex Albon’s longstanding qualifying record is finally broken

Sargeant failed to outqualify Albon during their time as teammates. In the 38 races that the duo have driven for the team together, Albon has remained unbeaten. That record came to an end at the Baku Street Circuit when Colapinto put his FW46 above Albon, who will start the race in tenth.

It is pertinent to note though that Albon’s final flying effort was impeded by an airbox cooler left on his car as he exited the pits in Q3. However, even if the 28-year-old had put in a lap to out-pace his teammate, the gaps between the duo have been closer on average than when Sargeant was in the second Williams seat.

Colapinto has nerves of steel

After his debut at Monza, Colapinto’s very next challenge was to tame the twisty and technical Baku Street Circuit. The streets of Baku have given even the most seasoned drivers a headache, and Colapinto too could not avoid the barriers. Colapinto lost the rear of his FW46 going into the turn four right-hander during FP1.

As a result, he slammed his car into the barriers and crashed out of the session. In only his second Grand Prix weekend for Williams, the #43 driver made an obvious rookie mistake. What made matters worse for him was the fact that his predecessor was sacked for committing such errors a little too often.

Confidence is key in F1, especially on street circuits, and Colapinto’s performance during qualifying was a testament to his ability to bounce back. In the past, Sargeant has failed to bounce back after meeting the barriers or making mistakes.

In Japan, Sargeant crashed during FP1. He qualified in 19th and finished the race effectively last. The Dutch GP was no different with the American unable to take part in qualifying and not troubling the scorers with his race pace in the Grand Prix. Colapinto, on the other hand, seems to be a more confident and calmer driver.

Colapinto seems more likely to score points consistently than Sargeant

At the time Williams replaced Sargeant, Vowles claimed that they made such a decision, with the hope that their replacement driver will be able to help the team by scoring points consistently. So far, Colapinto seems to have delivered on the same.

In 2024 alone, Sargeant has finished at least a lap down in nine out of 15 races he’s driven for Williams. Colapinto’s debut at Monza saw him finish just outside the points in 12th. Moreover, the 21-year-old has also gone on to give himself and the team their best shot at a double-point finish in a long time by reaching Q3 in only his second F1 race.

“Really really proud, well done” Wholesome stuff from James Vowles as he congratulates Franco Colapinto on his quali performance pic.twitter.com/uQfUQ8wSEf — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 14, 2024

Alpine are in touching distance of the Grove-based team. With only seven points between the two teams, Williams can now realistically focus on jumping the Constructors’ standings and clinching eighth at the end of the season and the prize money that goes along with it.