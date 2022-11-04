2-time world champion Fernando Alonso wants to team up with Max Verstappen at the 24 hr Le Mans

Fernando Alonso, who won 2 championship titles, has expressed his interest in teaming up with current world champion Max Verstappen in 24 hr Le Mans.

Verstappen had previously shown interest in endurance racing and has since caught the Spaniard’s attention.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Alonso said that he is open to the idea of doing the endurance or 24 hrs Le Mans together with Verstappen in the future.

Furthermore, when asked if he would also want Max’s father Jos Verstappen to join him, the 2-time world champion said he prefers Max but he respects Jos. So maybe Verstappen Sr can act as a team manager.

7-titles difficult to win for Max Verstappen

Verstappen won his 2nd championship title early at the 2022 Japanese GP after a dominant run in the RB18.

The Dutchman rose to the list of elites who won the twice in a row and eclipsed the record of most wins of 13 by 14 which was jointly held by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher.

Alonso has showered praise to the 24-year-old for his achievements but thinks that winning 7-titles like Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton is a much more difficult task.

He said that Verstappen definitely has the talent for it but he would also need a consistently competitive car for years in order to achieve that feat.

While it seems like Red Bull will remain dominant in the upcoming years, nothing is certain. Alonso hopes that Verstappen gets lucky with that.

The Dutchman set to participate in 2022 Le Mans virtual series

Off the track Verstappen indulges himself in sim racing and has participated in several virtual events over the past years.

Heading into the upcoming weekend, Verstappen will once again participate in the 2022 Le Mans virtual series.

Yes, the rumours are true😉@Max33Verstappen will be returning to the #LeMansVirtual grid for Round 3 of the 2022 Series

Once you’ve conquered the peak of IRL racing, you may as well try the peak of sim racing too🏆 And to all of the orange army, you can thank us later!

🧡🧡🧡 — Le Mans Virtual (@LeMansVirtual) November 2, 2022

The 24-year-old will race 6hrs of Spa in round 3 of the virtual series along with Jeffrey Rietveld and Maximilian Benecke for #1 Team Redline LMP entry.

R8G Esports team owner and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean is also set to participate in the virtual event driving the #18 R8G Esports LMP car.

