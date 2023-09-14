3 Years After Insulting Lewis Hamilton With ‘Smoking a Cigar’ Comment, Max Verstappen’s Dominance Makes Hypocrisy Shine Through in World No.1 Ronnie O’Sullivan

World number one snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan has once again taken aim against Lewis Hamilton by siding with Max Verstappen. The 47-year-old believes that snooker needs someone like Verstappen, who can dominate his sport in the years to come. O’Sullivan has interestingly made such remarks despite having slammed F1 as a sport previously. This is because O’Sullivan does not believe that F1 provides a level playing field to the competitors.

O’Sullivan had previously explained the same by citing the dominance of Hamilton. As quoted by express.co.uk, O’Sullivan said, “It is fantastic for Lewis (Hamilton) to win seven world titles, but if your car is going around quicker, you can afford to make a few mistakes and still get away with it. It’s a bit like driving around smoking a cigar with one finger on the wheel“.

It is this reason why the 47-year-old believes it is difficult for one to comment upon where Hamilton is among the sporting greats. However, O’Sullivan does not seem to have the same kind of analysis at the moment with Verstappen despite the Dutchman having dominated the sport this season mostly because of the superiority of Red Bull’s car.

Ronnie O’Sullivan believes snooker needs a Max Verstappen

Ronnie O’Sullivan was recently asked to comment on the younger talent coming up in snooker. The Briton believes that among the younger generation, it is difficult to pick one as there are 10 or 15 players who are “as good as each other“. It is this reason why the 47-year-old believes that his sport needs someone like Max Verstappen.

As quoted by eurosport.com, O’Sullivan said, “It’d be nice to see one of them really dominate. Every sport needs one, like (Max) Verstappen. He’s winning everything. People just want to see, ‘Is he going to lose today?’. People want to watch the real dominant players to see if somebody can beat them. Snooker needs one of them“. Verstappen indeed has been extremely dominant as no driver seems to be able to stop him at the moment.

The Dutchman is currently on a record-breaking run of having won 10 races in a row and will look to register his eleventh consecutive victory at Singapore later this weekend. Since the Red Bull driver has been in a league of his own, Lewis Hamilton also made some interesting comments about his arch-rival’s domination.

Lewis Hamilton compared Max Verstappen to Dutch villain Goldmember

In an interview earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton hilariously compared Max Verstappen’s domination to Dutch villain Goldmember from the 2002 American spy comedy movie, Austin Powers in Goldmember. When asked if it had been too easy for the 25-year-old to dominate this season, the Briton hilariously replied, “What do you want to tell me? I haven’t spoken to him. He’s smoking and eating pancakes. You know the movie?”

In the film, the villain asks the main character if he would like “smokes and pancakes“. This is a common stereotype among the Dutch people as many believe that they usually smoke and eat something sweet to enjoy themselves. Hamilton believes that is exactly the kind of domination that Verstappen seems to have had this season.