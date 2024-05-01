After Jets Rumors Caught Fire Last Year, Davante Adams Addressed Raiders Locker Room to Hose It Down

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001924

Right after the NFL Trade deadline passed on October 31st last year, there were persistent rumors about the Jets showing interest in trading for Davante Adams. The speculations seemed plausible since his former QB teammate, Aaron Rodgers, moved to the Big Apple. But the contract he signed wasn’t small, and the impact he had in Las Vegas in 2022 was significant, ultimately thwarting any trade. Nevertheless, some details still remained behind the curtains, until recently, when Davante appeared on ‘The Rush’ podcast.

Advertisement

During his friendly sparring session with Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams talked about his past journey and how he eventually became a Raider. One thing led to another, and the star wide receiver couldn’t help but recall his chat with the front office when rumors about his trade to New York caught fire. “Big Kumbaya” is what he labeled it.

But when he went to talk to the higher-ups, Adams couldn’t maintain his composure. The media nearly confirmed that the trade was imminent, and he felt as though everyone around him suspected that he was negotiating the trade without their knowledge.

“I got up there and I got a little emotional,” Davante recalled. “It was a lot going on in the media that wasn’t because of me. And it was being misconstrued by even some of my teammates; thought I was out there like talking to SVP, telling them, ‘Hey bro, I’m tryinna get trade.’ Talking about going to the Jets; this and that.”

Davante, however, wasn’t at all involved in or instigating those conversations that were being circulated. “I’m not feeding any of that. That’s not my style,” he said emphatically. He made that abundantly clear to the higher-ups and assured them that he wasn’t trying to stir up any drama for the team. While there were some things he would have had differently, pursuing a trade wasn’t one of them.

Davante Adams Says He Wants Zero Catches if Team Wins Super Bowl

The Fresno State alum perceives the game of football as a ‘drug’. And once someone reaches the peak, there’s no turning back—if he cares about it enough, of course. The star receiver even stressed that if he wasn’t allowed to do what he does best on and off the field, it would make him emotional.

“This sh*t is like a drug,” Davante said. “Once you achieve a certain level of success, if you truly care about it enough, I’m going to get emotional and not be happy in certain situations. If I’m not being allowed to contribute and help the team in the way I’m capable of doing.”

Davante wants to stay at the pinnacle of his performance. However, if his offensive front found a way to score with rushing plays, he would still be satisfied. While he might not have the chance to make receptions or contribute directly, his ultimate goal remains winning the Super Bowl.

“I’m here to dominate, bro, regardless. If we found a way to score on the first rushing play of every drive; you won’t hear sh*t (from me). I can have zero catches in a year if we go win a Super Bowl,” the star wideout said.

In the end, Davante Adams only desires the best performance from his team. He also wants his side to open ways for him to be utilized more efficiently. Considering that’s exactly what the Raiders pay him to do, it shouldn’t even be up for debate. Surely, with this mentality and a new head man at the helm, the franchise will reach great heights. Maybe they will even overcome the Chiefs. Who knows?