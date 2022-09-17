$300 million investment could help Lando Norris fight Verstappen and Leclerc for F1 title

Lando Norris could fight the likes of Verstappen and Leclerc with a new $300 million investment into McLaren F1 Team.

Lando Norris may have the chance to fight for a Drivers’ World Championship soon. The Brit could see himself go against the likes of Verstappen and Leclerc with a potential $300 million investment into McLaren.

The investment would be into McLaren’s facilities. The Woking based team could invest into upgrading their wind tunnel and simulator.

Technical Director James Key is hopeful that the upgrades. Key stated that the upgrades will make a major difference to the team. He said: “In terms of the facilities, the difference they will make, it’ll make quite a big difference to us”.

Currently, Max Verstappen and Red Bull are the team to beat. The duo are set to take both the drivers and constructors championships this year. Unless Ferrari or Mercedes step up next season, Verstappen could dominate longer than expected.

In the situation Ferrari and Mercedes start challenging, and depending upon McLaren’s upgrades, Formula 1 one could see a four way title fight in the future. Something that is unprecedented to Formula 1 fans.

Norris is currently signed with McLaren till 2025. With successful facility upgrades, McLaren and Norris could see success for the long term.

McLaren have been using older facilities in their F1 operation

The facility upgrades for the McLaren F1 team would be long awaited ones for the team at Woking. The team have been using a wind tunnel previously used by the Toyota team in cologne.

According to James Key, the simulator has served them for 20 years. In that time the team have seemed to have lost ground to their rivals.

James Key told the media: “the windtunnel, although it’s been brilliant support from Toyota, it’s well out of date compared to the state of the art as well.” While McLaren is still progressing as a team, there is much optimism for the team’s future.

