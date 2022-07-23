Michael Schumacher’s most successful & undefeated Ferrari is up for $8 million sale

Seven times World Champion Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F300 which he drove for the 1998 season is up for sale for all the F1 enthusiasts.

Michael Schumacher joined Ferrari after two championship-winning seasons with Benneton. The team was hungry for the championship as Jody Scheckter last won for the team in 1979.

With Schumacher joining the team, Ferrari gained confidence and came close to winning the championship in his first years. The German missed out on the championship in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

The Ferrari F300 of the 1998 season which Schumacher ‘loved like a baby’ eventually lost the championship to Mika Hakkinen. However, that car can be all yours for a few million.

The epic finale to the 1998 World Championship

The 1998 season witnessed great competition between McLaren and Ferrari. Both the teams went wheel to wheel in their quench to lift the constructor’s championship.

The Prancing Horse came short by 23 points. Michael Schumacher had 6 wins during that season while Eddie Irvine secured 8 podium finishes as well.

The iconic Ferrari F300 which is up for sale via RM Sotheby’s won four races under Schumacher’s control. It turns out to be the most successful Schumacher car up for sale.

The most successful Michael Schumacher car is up for grabs

The seven times World Champion drove this Ferrari F300 chassis number 187 to wins in Canada, France, England, and Italy. This car comes with a 3.0-litre V10 engine generating 800bhp.

Previously, another F300 with chassis number 183 sold for a staggering $2 Million back in 2014. However, the auctioneers believe that this successful chassis will sell for between $6 Million to $8 Million.

Eddie Irvine also drove this chassis number picking up two podiums. Ferrari sold this car to a customer who did not touch or restore the car. The F300 is still in the 1998 season condition for any new buyers to purchase and reflect upon.

On This Day In 1998: Michael Schumacher won the Canadian G.P.

