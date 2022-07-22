“Enjoy Greenday, Marshmellow, Black Eyed Peas with special $10,000 ticket” – The Singapore Grand Prix is set to host 92 performances in the three days Formula One weekend

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix will host 92 performances with over 100 hours of entertainment in 3 days of the Formula One weekend.
Is it a music festival or a Formula 1 race? You may be wondering. Actually, it is a mix of both! The Singapore Grand Prix is back in style after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
The Marina Bay Street Circuit first appeared in 2008 and is a part of the calendar ever since barring the pandemic. The race itself has been one of the most viewed out there due to the night thrills.
Moreover, the Grand Prix weekend in Singapore is a celebration of a place that is famous to tourists. Musical artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Katy Perry, and Rihanna have been a part of the racing weekend previously.
Singapore Grand Prix returns in style
The organizers had to do something special to announce the return of the Singapore Grand Prix. Thus, they announced that Marshmello, Westlife, and Greenday will be the headline performers for 2022.
For the concert-goers, it will be like a Lollapalooza festival with concerts and concerts. Recently, the organizers announced that Black Eyed Peas, TLC, The Kid Laroi, and Suede will be performing as well.
This ranks up a total of 92 performers who will be showcasing their musical creativity and entertaining fans. The Grand Prix begins on 30th September and concludes on the night of 2nd October.
$10,000 Experience to enjoy the best musical acts on earth
This celebration however comes at a cost. The fans can have a perfect F1 experience for a cost of around $10,000 per ticket. This ticket is the epitome of luxury.
The 3 days of Formula 1 Paddock Club ticket comes with lots of special perks. Not only the fans can enjoy concerts, but they will also have the liberty to walk around the pitlane as well.
Moreover, spending $10,000 brings out the finest of Singapore restaurants and food. The fans holding this ticket will have an air-conditioned view of the race in an observatory place.
The cheapest price ticket costs $98 on the Bay Grandstand. Singapore Grand Prix with the new regulation of machinery is a joy to behold.
The stage is set for Singapore’s BIGGEST party in 3 years 🙌🏻 Joining the previously announced acts @marshmello, @westlifemusic and @GreenDay, the #SingaporeGP also features @bep, @thekidlaroi, @OfficialTLC and @suedeHQ and many more! Get more info at https://t.co/VvcQ4A0Krq #F1 pic.twitter.com/Xoxe29hKPm
— SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) July 22, 2022
