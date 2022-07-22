“Enjoy Greenday, Marshmellow, Black Eyed Peas with special $10,000 ticket” – The Singapore Grand Prix is set to host 92 performances in the three days Formula One weekend

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix will host 92 performances with over 100 hours of entertainment in 3 days of the Formula One weekend. Is it a music festival or a Formula 1 race? You may be wondering. Actually, it is a mix of both! The Singapore Grand Prix is back in style after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit first appeared in 2008 and is a part of the calendar ever since barring the pandemic. The race itself has been one of the most viewed out there due to the night thrills.

Moreover, the Grand Prix weekend in Singapore is a celebration of a place that is famous to tourists. Musical artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Katy Perry, and Rihanna have been a part of the racing weekend previously.

Singapore Grand Prix returns in style

The organizers had to do something special to announce the return of the Singapore Grand Prix. Thus, they announced that Marshmello, Westlife, and Greenday will be the headline performers for 2022.

For the concert-goers, it will be like a Lollapalooza festival with concerts and concerts. Recently, the organizers announced that Black Eyed Peas, TLC, The Kid Laroi, and Suede will be performing as well.

This ranks up a total of 92 performers who will be showcasing their musical creativity and entertaining fans. The Grand Prix begins on 30th September and concludes on the night of 2nd October.