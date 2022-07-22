Ayrton Senna’s first F1 championship-winning signed helmet sold for $102,000 without the signature’s authenticity

Ayrton Senna’s 1988 season helmet is now a part of someone’s collection despite no proven evidence of his signature legitimacy.

Three times World Champion Ayrton Senna’s helmet sold for a whopping $102,000. However, the legitimacy of the signature on the helmet is still a big question mark.

Ayrton Senna is a household name in Formula One. He is one of the greatest drivers to ever embrace this sport with his speed, vision, and risk-taking abilities.

The Brazilian began his journey in the F1 world with Toleman. Moreover, it was actually in Lotus, McLaren, and Williams where he found the most success. Ayrton Senna's first ever F1 championship in 1988 Racing helmets are one of the most unique collectables out there on the market. Drivers themselves design their racing helmets that match their own interests. Ayrton Senna wore the helmet during his title-winning 1988 season. He battled his arch-rival, Alain Prost, for the world championship with plenty of racing incidents with each other.

The three times world champion won eight races throughout the season which was the start of his championship triumph. He scored 90 points 3 ahead of Prost to win the title.

Senna’s signature may or may not be real

The McLaren-Honda MP4/4 driver’s helmet’s estimated selling price was $50,000 to$80,000. Auction company RM Sotheby’s ‘believed the signature to be authentic,’ however, they did not have any evidence to prove it.

With many serious bidders eyeing this prized possession, the ‘maybe’ real or ‘maybe’ fake Senna’s signature helmet sold for $102,000 to an anonymous bidder.

The 1989 season helmet lost its safety ratings decades ago and is only allowed to be memorabilia. Meanwhile, Senna’s 1990 season helmet which is nearly identical to the 1989 season sold for a staggering $170,000 years later.