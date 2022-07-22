Ayrton Senna’s first F1 championship-winning signed helmet sold for $102,000 without the signature’s authenticity

Ayrton Senna’s 1988 season helmet is now a part of someone’s collection despite no proven evidence of his signature legitimacy.
Three times World Champion Ayrton Senna’s helmet sold for a whopping $102,000. However, the legitimacy of the signature on the helmet is still a big question mark.
Ayrton Senna is a household name in Formula One. He is one of the greatest drivers to ever embrace this sport with his speed, vision, and risk-taking abilities.
The Brazilian began his journey in the F1 world with Toleman. Moreover, it was actually in Lotus, McLaren, and Williams where he found the most success.
Ayrton Senna’s first ever F1 championship in 1988
Racing helmets are one of the most unique collectables out there on the market. Drivers themselves design their racing helmets that match their own interests.
Ayrton Senna wore the helmet during his title-winning 1988 season. He battled his arch-rival, Alain Prost, for the world championship with plenty of racing incidents with each other.
Senna’s signature may or may not be real
#OnThisDay in 1988, Ayrton Senna won in Japan, clinching the World Championship after a record-breaking season in the MP4/4. pic.twitter.com/CtcQJdiwEb
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 30, 2016
