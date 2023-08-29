4 Months Before Signing $2,400,000 Salary Deal, Lando Norris Had to Shed $5,400 to FIA From His Pocket for No Fault of His Own

Lando Norris took the F1 world by storm upon his entry back in 2019. His rookie year was so good that McLaren signed a contract extension with Norris worth $2,400,000 just four months after they brought him in. However, he made his team pay $5,400 even before stepping onto the track. However, it wasn’t the young Brit’s fault, as per Lando Norris’ biography by Ben Hunt.

As expected, Norris was under tremendous pressure in his first few weeks as a McLaren driver in F1. To get a grasp of the sport, Norris relied heavily on his team members around him.

Unfortunately, one mistake made by them, forced the Woking-based outfit to pay a significant sum of money to the FIA. This was even before Norris got his first paycheck from McLaren. All in all, it was a very sticky situation for the papaya outfit.

What made McLaren shed $5,400 for Norris?

According to the book, Norris had to pay a visit to the stewards after the former was accused of an unsafe release in the pit-lane. This was due to a near collision with then Williams driver Robert Kubica.

Upon being called by the stewards, the young British driver explained the entire situation to them. Upon listening to what happen, race control asked McLaren to pay a fine because the unsafe release was due to their fault. They ended up paying a sum of $5,400.

However, it is 2023 now and Lando Norris has come a long way since that unfortunate incident. From just being a rookie in the team, the 23-year-old is now the most experienced driver on the team. He is also the clear number one driver at the team.

Lando Norris, a future F1 champion?

From being an impressive rookie, Lando Norris is now regarded as the next big thing in Formula 1. If he is given a championship-worthy car, there is no doubt that the British driver can be the next world champion and take Max Verstappen in a wheel-to-wheel tussle.

Given how magnificent his rise has been, he signed a $90 million worth extension with them in 2022. That contract will see Norris stay on the team till the end of the 2025 F1 season.

Furthermore, Business F1 also revealed that the 23-year-old with his superb performances over the years also managed to redeem the money his father Adam Norris invested in his racing career. If Norris’ rise continues to be as sharp, its very possible that he could challenge Max Verstappen for the world title in the years to come.