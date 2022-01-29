“I really regret it”– Toto Wolff claims he is not proud of having war of words with Red Bull boss Christian Horner during 2021 season

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner were involved in a war of words amidst the incredible 2021 title challenge between the two teams.

In 2021, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff were in a constant war of words due to all the differences the title challenge brought to them. The arguments heated when the two title protagonists from these teams- Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen title changing collisions.

But with the season over, Mercedes boss Wolff claims he regrets having such conflicts with his counterpart Horner. He thinks that the competition eventually became too personal.