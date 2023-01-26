Before Carmen Mundt, George Russell Dated Former Mercedes Teammate Nyck De Vries’ Sister

Mercedes driver George Russel speaks at a press conference during preparation day for F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00388

George Russell became F1’s newest Grand Prix winner by clinching victory at the 2022 Brazilian GP. In his first-ever season with Mercedes, The Briton managed to outperform his 7-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton by a mile.

The Briton is touted to be a future World champion and Mercedes’s replacement for Hamilton when the latter decides to retire from racing. So it’s safe to assume that Russell has a lot of eyes pinned on him. But the 24-year-old Briton has his eyes pinned on someone else!

Russell is currently dating Carmen Mundt. She was a student at the University of Westminster and now works at an investment firm in the UK.

George Russell and Carmen Mundt giving the Bond x Bond girl vibes ✨️😍 pic.twitter.com/8fuM1OuUn7 — 🐉Erica⁵⁵ | 35 days for 🏎 (@fcbformulaEri) December 5, 2022

The two have been seeing each other since 2020 while Russell was racing with Williams. Carmen regularly visits the Briton on race weekends and the couple has been spotted holidaying together during the off-season.

However, Russell once dated the sister of one of the toughest rivals from his Junior Formula and Karting days. That being his former Mercedes academy teammate Nyck De Vries.

Who is Seychelle de Vries, George Russell’s former Girlfriend

Between 2017 and 2019, George Russell was dating Seychelle de Vries. She is the sister of his former F2 rival and Mercedes academy Nyck De Vries.

George and Seychelles met while the Briton was racing in GP3. She was regularly spotted in the paddock cheering for Russell.

Russell won the 2017 GP3 Series in his rookie season and was promoted to F2. After his win, Seychelles added a picture of Russell to her Social Media with the caption, “My champion”.

Le Castellet played host to one of seven @GeorgeRussell63 race wins on his way to becoming the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Champion! 🙌#FrenchGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/65Dbx4kygV — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 18, 2022

However, in F2 he would battle Nyck De Vries again, But the Dutchman wouldn’t be a problem for Russell as the Kings Lynn native would claim the F2 title in his rookie season.

Seychelles is pretty private and not much is known about her life. The pair dated for 2 years and broke up in 2019 when Russell was racing with Williams.

George Russell reckons De Vries deserved the F1 seat

Unlike George Russell, Nyck De Vries did not have a smooth entry to F1. The Dutchman claimed the F2 title in 2019, a year after Russell won the title.

But the opportunities to find a racing seat in F1 are pretty rare. And the Dutchman went ahead with Formula E with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

After a terrific 2020-21 season which saw De Vries win the Formula E Championship, Mercedes signed him as their reserve driver. And despite not finding an F1 seat ahead of 2022, he was optimistic about racing in the sport shortly.

Driver of the day and finishing in the points on your F1 debut, what a day for Nyck de Vries in Monza. pic.twitter.com/8s0ANDYPyT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 12, 2022

The opportunity ahead of the 2022 Italian GP as De Vries was called in the last minute to replace Alex Albon at Williams. Albon developed appendicitis and was ruled out for the weekend. And debutant De Vries did not fail to impress.

Nyck qualified P13, ahead of teammate Nicholas Latifi and scored points on his F1 debut after finishing the race P9. This performance brought the attention of AlphaTauri who signed the driver for the 2023 season.

George Russell has been competing against Nyck since his Junior Formula days. The two shared the stage last during the 2018 F2 season. And Russell claims De Vries’s seat in F1 was a long time coming.

George Russell was impressed by Nyck de Vries’ F1 debut in Italy 👏 Do you think we will see de Vries in F1 next year? 💬#F1 #DeVries #Autosport pic.twitter.com/XDQIQHYYDT — Autosport (@autosport) September 20, 2022

Russell claims he always rated Nyck as a driver. He said, “Out of the karting boys Nyck was the only one who hadn’t made it to F1 who probably deserved to make it to F1,”

With Russell and De Vries resuming an on-track battle in 2023, it will be a reunion for the F2 class of 2018. Hopefully, the Briton doesn’t bump into someone’s sister!

