4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel credits his wife Hanna Prater for his successful F1 career

Sebastian Vettel will be ending his 15-year-long journey in F1 with the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. The 4-time World Champion will be retiring after the 300th F1 race of his successful career.

Seb’s time in F1 was a rollercoaster ride of the highest highs and lowest lows. Amidst the tearing goodbyes, Sebastian was asked whom he credits all the success. And the German simply answered, “My wife!”

Seb’s wife Hanna Parter has been with him since school and has always supported his dreams to pursue racing. And the German was not shy to say his wife was his biggest strength as he embraced the career of high speeds.

Down to the wire in Abu Dhabi #OnThisDay in 2010 👑pic.twitter.com/l4POkxURat — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 14, 2022

He adds, “F1 life is very intense with lots of races and with lots of things to do. I think it is consuming mentally. But to love another person so much, to put yourself second in a way and give all the support, I honestly love her so much. I don’t know if I would be strong enough to do something like that”

How Hanna Prater helped Sebastian Vettel in his F1 career?

Sebastian claims Prater has always been supportive of Seb’s racing endeavours. She has supported him at his lowest and highest. And two talk about everything on and off the track.

Seb recalls the most significant contribution is during “all those moments that are not glorious, that’d think are not important, but they are!

He added, “There were a lot of them. She kept me sane, looked after me and give me all the support so I don’t feel alone and felt loved. I think she is the best person in the world and the best person for me to be with!”

Having known his partner for almost 2 decades, Seb feels it was good to have her with him during his early racing days. He adds, “If I had got to know her later it would have been fine, but I am happy I got to meet her so early and not to spend the time looking for her!”

Who is Hannah Prater?

Hanna Prater is Sebastian Vettel’s wife. She is a former industrial design student and is from Heppenheim, Germany, the same town as Vettel.

Sebastian and Hanna’s love story dates back to their school days. The two are high-school sweethearts and have been together for a long time.

The two got married in a private wedding in 2019 and they have three children. The Vettels live in their Swiss farmhouse. Hanna is pretty private like her husband and hasn’t posted many pictures or has a social media presence.

