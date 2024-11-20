4 Years After Making Controversial Lewis Hamilton Comment, Lando Norris Reveals What He ‘Thinks’ Now

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 Lando Norris of McLaren and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes after the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary on July 21, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

In 2020, Lando Norris made the controversial claim that all Lewis Hamilton had to do to win races was beat one or two drivers. This landed him in hot water with many in the F1 community. Now, he has made a complete U-turn.

All it took for Norris to understand what Hamilton had to endure to achieve success was experiencing a championship battle himself. In most races this year, his direct rivals were Max Verstappen or teammate Oscar Piastri—two opponents he might have previously considered manageable, given his past comments about Hamilton.

However, being in the thick of the competition has shown him that winning is far from easy, even when he arguably has the best car.

“First of all, I would never think that,” said Norris to The Race, talking about his 2020 interview. “For anyone who knows me, that’s definitely not how I think. But I would say it’s as tough as I’ve imagined because so many things can still easily go against you, even when you have the best car“.

Back in 2020, Hamilton dominated the season, winning nearly every race with the fastest car on the grid. However, Norris, despite having similar resources at his disposal, couldn’t replicate the Briton’s success in 2024. This experience highlighted for Norris just how fine the margins are in Formula 1.

“Make one mistake in a Q3 lap, you’re not on the pole when you should have been. You don’t have a perfect start when the guy who starts P2 does a perfect start, you’re P2 when you shouldn’t have been,” he added.

Will a world champion be crowned this weekend? If Lando Norris fails to score points or Max finishes ahead of him, Verstappen will become a four-time world champion #F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/mpDgNXpv4X — Formula 1 (@F1) November 18, 2024

That said, Norris does not believe the MCL38 is the fastest car this season. To support his point, he highlighted how he has just scraped through on most occasions. “When people think we’ve had the most dominant car ever… I’ve been on pole by three thousandths or five thousandths or two hundredths,” the McLaren driver explained.

This might have simply been Norris reminding everyone just how dominant Hamilton’s car was in 2020. To be fair to the Bristol-born driver, the Mercedes W11 that season was miles ahead of the competition and perfectly suited to Hamilton’s driving style. All he had to do was outperform his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, and more often than not, he found himself on the top step of the podium, spraying champagne.

While Norris has tried to walk back this bold claim from 2020, the 25-year-old has gained a reputation for making rather controversial statements.

Norris mocked Hamilton in Hungary

McLaren were utterly dominant at this year’s Hungarian GP as they registered an emphatic 1-2, with Piastri beating Norris for the win. Hamilton, who finished on the final step of the podium, had nothing but good words for the Woking-based squad, but Norris took it the wrong way.

All Hamilton had said was, “You guys are fast,” a comment Norris most likely misunderstood.

Instead of viewing Hamilton’s remarks as a compliment, Norris interpreted them as the seven-time champion lamenting his lack of a car as quick as the two McLarens. In response, Norris hit back with a pointed remark, saying, “You had a fast car seven years ago.”

This wasn’t the first time Norris made contentious remarks about his rivals. Following Verstappen’s recent victory in Sao Paulo, rather than praising his sublime drive from P17 on the grid, Norris dismissed it as mere luck.