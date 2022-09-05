F1

41-year-old Fernando Alonso and future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll inspect Max Verstappen’s RB18 rear-wing

41-year-old Fernando Alonso and future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll inspect Max Verstappen's RB18 rear-wing
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Ray Allen put Stephen Curry on a whole different category, compared himself to $85 Million Warriors star instead
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
41-year-old Fernando Alonso and future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll inspect Max Verstappen's RB18 rear-wing
41-year-old Fernando Alonso and future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll inspect Max Verstappen’s RB18 rear-wing

After the Dutch GP last week, Fernando Alonso went straight over to Max Verstappen’s RB18…