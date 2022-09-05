41-year-old Fernando Alonso and future Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll inspect Max Verstappen’s RB18 rear-wing

After the Dutch GP last week, Fernando Alonso went straight over to Max Verstappen’s RB18 to check its rear wing out.

Verstappen has been on a roll over the last few weeks. He has been unstoppable in terms of performance, but it’s the RB18 whose development has shocked the F1 community.

The start of the 2022 season saw Red Bull and Ferrari almost level in terms of performance. As the campaign progressed, the former started gaining an advantage and the difference between them has been especially big after the end of the summer break.

The wind tunnels are actually very stringently watched, via timers, cameras and other documentation so it would be difficult for any team to take advantage. — umanista antisociale (@JonHarney) September 5, 2022

One of the main talking points in recent weeks has been Red Bull’s rear wing. Their Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey is one of the sharpest minds in F1 today. His design of the car’s rear has earned plaudits, and even 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton thinks it’s Newey’s genius that is winning them races.

After yet another emphatic Verstappen victory in Zandvoort, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso decided that he had to go over and check out the back of the RB18 on the paddock itself.

Also read: Nico Rosberg spends 24 hrs on $7.2 Million Sunreef 80 Eco Yacht in Dubai

Fernando Alonso and other F1 drivers inspect Max Verstappen’s RB18

Verstappen is currently 109 points ahead of second placed Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. With just seven races to go, it’s highly unlikely that any driver can stop Verstappen, or that any team can stop Red Bull from clinching both Titles.

In spite of that, every single team will have their eyes set on the 2023 season as well. This is particularly important for teams who have struggled to cope up with the regulation changes of this year. One such team is Aston Martin, who have had a woeful year.

Non è un caso che @alo_oficial sia andato ad analizzare il posteriore della RB18. Più di un team crede che in quella zona ci siano i ‘segreti’ della sua eccellente velocità di punta. Effetto DRS combinato ad uno stallo del posteriore.#Formu1a #DutchGPpic.twitter.com/qPmMFyH1iF — Piergiuseppe Donadoni (@SmilexTech) September 5, 2022

Alonso will replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023, and the 41-year-old legend wants to drive a car that can fight up front. Maybe that’s why he decided to go over check the rear wing of the RB18, so that he can pass some information to his future team boss Mike Krack.

Alonso’s teammate for 2023 Lance Stroll himself walked over to join the 2-time World Champion in inspecting the back of Verstappen’s car.

Also read: $1.5 Million IndyCar star is only choice to replace Pierre Gasly at Red Bull camp says team boss