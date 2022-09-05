Nico Rosberg spends 24 hrs on $7.2 Million Sunreef 80 Eco Yacht in Dubai

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg goes cruising for 24hrs on the futuristic $7.2 Million Sunreef 80 Eco Yacht in Dubai.

From conducting interviews with F1 drivers, and team principals to reviewing supercars and reviewing race weekends and race tracks, former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg is doing it all on his Youtube channel.

In his latest video, Rosberg reviews and details features of the futuristic $7.2 Million Sunreef 80 Eco Yacht in Dubai. The 2016 world champion spent 24hrs on the yacht taking pleasure from its every single mindblowing feature.

The eco yacht is fully electric for silent cruising and has an infinite range coated with state-of-the-art solar panels.

Rosberg drove his ride around the coast of Dubai and experienced some of the world’s best destinations.

Recently, the former F1 driver also added a $2 Million Rimac Nevera electric hypercar to his massive car collection.

He became the first one to receive the brand new Rimac Nevera electric hypercar with a VIN ending in 001.

Nico Rosberg agrees with Lewis Hamilton’s anger at the Dutch GP

Mercedes made a mistake in choosing the right pit stop strategy under the safety car at the Dutch GP which saw their star driver fuming at the team.

Lewis Hamilton had the potential to win his first race of the 2022 season and he only needed a good backup to hold off Max Verstappen.

Under the safety car triggered by Valtteri Bottas, both Hamilton and his teammate George Russell were on hard tyres while Verstappen went to take softs and ended up in third place behind the two Mercedes.

Right before the restart, the team decided to pit Russell for softs leaving Hamilton out on his own. This also moved the Dutch driver up and right behind the 7-time world champion to attack him at the restart.

Following this, the 37-year-old driver was furious at the team dropping an angry message on the team radio saying that they screwed him.

Rosberg agrees with Hamilton’s anger. He said, “If you’re going to take a risk for the win, you have to do it properly and also leave George out so he blocks Max and gives Lewis an even better chance of winning.”

