$410M OTT Rival Launches Max Verstappen Docuseries Days After Sergio Perez’s Disney+ Feature

With three world championships to his name, Max Verstappen is arguably one of the most famous drivers on the current grid if not of all time. Because of his rising popularity, several OTT companies have been keen on featuring the Red Bull driver on their platform.

The latest to launch a docuseries on Verstappen is the $410 million platform ViaPlay. The Swedish company released the first part of the docuseries on August 2. This comes just a couple of days after another OTT platform released a docuseries on Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

ViaPlay, who have previously partnered with Verstappen for the ‘Max Verstappen – Anatomy of a Champion‘ docuseries, have now launched a sequel of three episodes. The name of this sequel is called ‘Max Verstappen – Off the Beaten Track‘.

Speaking of what fans can witness in his new docuseries, Verstappen said, “This series shows a different side of me that often goes unnoticed during the moments on the Formula 1 circuit. It offers an honest and personal look at my career and life, my love for the different forms of motorsport, and the people who inspire me“.

Verstappen then went on to thank ViaPlay, who are one of his most loyal sponsors. While the first part of the docuseries has already released, the second and third parts of the series will release on August 9 and 16 respectively.