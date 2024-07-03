Disney+ Drops the Release Date for Documentary Based on Sergio Perez’s Life

Disney+ has jumped on the bandwagon of producing documentaries on Formula 1 as the streaming giants have laid the groundwork for a documentary on the life of Red Bull driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez. Disney has now dropped the release date of the documentary, and fans won’t have to wait too long to witness the #11 driver’s story on the small screen.

The documentary will be titled ‘‘Checo Pérez: Don’t give up” and according to SoyMotor, it will be available for fans to stream on Disney+ from the 31st of July. Disney has dubbed their project as a “docuseries about the greatest Mexican driver of all time”.

The streaming platform has vowed to give fans of the Guadalajara-born racing driver an unparalleled window into the life of the 34-year-old. The series will chart the day-to-day life of the Red Bull driver as he embarks to compete at the very pinnacle of motorsport.

️El documental de Sergio Pérez ya tiene fecha Estará disponible en Disney+ a partir del 31 de julio#F1 pic.twitter.com/UL9V1NKqp3 — SoyMotor.com (@SoyMotor) July 3, 2024

This documentary is part of a wider content strategy that Disney+ has decided to opt for. They intend to include more sporting content and the Perez documentary will act as their flagship project under this banner.

The content would differ from what fans have gotten accustomed to with Drive to Survive. Given that the series is focused on Perez’s life, it would be a more intimate look into his personality, relationships and approach to being a Formula 1 driver.

Disney+ has also chosen the perfect time to release the series. As it turns out, the release date is going to be the first week of the customary Summer Break in the F1 calendar. Hence, giving fans something to dive into while they wait for the season to resume.

Perez has established legendary status in Formula 1

Disney+ aren’t the first to approach the Mexican racing ace about a possible documentary on his life. In fact, back in 2022, Rola Entertainment released a four-episode Spanish miniseries titled ‘Checo’ around the life of the Red Bull driver. Perez’s popularity amongst producers and streaming platforms should not come as a surprise, however.

The #11 driver is considered a sporting hero not only in his home country of Mexico but also amongst the entire South American/Latin American populace. This has also been reflected in Red Bull’s commercial viability where Perez has played a key role in fan engagement, merchandising revenue, and sponsorships.