$49 Billion Red Bull Partner Develops Cold Feet Amid Christian Horner Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Christian Horner controversy is taking twists and turns every day despite the ongoing investigation. De Telegraaf, the Dutch publication that broke the news of the investigation against the Red Bull boss, stirred the controversy once again with the confirmation of the allegations being sexual misconduct. Soon after the breaking of the news, Ford Motor Company’s Global Director issued a concerning response.

Advertisement

Mark Rushbrooke, in his response to the Horner allegations, revealed how serious this was for his $49 billion company. Rushbrooke cited the high standards of integrity that Ford was proud of incorporating into its work culture. He also expressed his expectation to see those partners follow suit, the ones that associate with his company.

Jenna Fryer from the Associated Press quoted Rushbrooke as saying, “As a family company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we expect the same from our partners. It appears to us and what we’ve been told was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they are worried about their brand, as well.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JennaFryer/status/1758536414000451715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The way Red Bull has handled the case so far, it does appear that the matter holds utmost importance among the high ranks. Owing to Horner’s stature at Red Bull Racing as its team principal and CEO, the Red Bull parent company took the case into its own hands. Following that, they hired an independent legal expert to oversee investigations and maintain fairness.

The explosive sexual misconduct allegations made against Christian Horner

The allegations against Horner reportedly pertained to “controlling coercive behavior”. That was until De Telegraaf made the revelations of the nature of the allegations being that of a sexual nature.

The female complainant has reportedly supported her claims with the submission of messages from Horner that were of a sexual nature. The claims also reveal that the same went on “over a considerable period of time”.

Another claim in the report that has muddied the case further is the allegation of attempts to cover up the matter. Among those attempts is the settlement offer of £650,000 ($816,000).

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ErikvHaren/status/1758493483168321547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amid Horner’s denial of any wrongdoing, Red Bull’s majority stakeholder, Chalerm Yoovidhya, has come out in his support. The 51 percent stakeholder trumps the 49 percent share of Dietrich Mateschitz’s son, Mark Mateschitz.

Meanwhile, F1 owner Liberty Media is keeping a close eye on the case as well. Owing to the severity of the allegations and keeping in mind the sensitivity of the subject back home in America, Liberty is “focused on the issue and its handling”.