Red Bull Boss Reported to Have Offered $816,000 to Settle the Sexual Harassment Case

Christian Horner caught F1 fans and media by surprise with his appearance at Red Bull’s 2024 car launch on Thursday. The team boss treaded carefully while answering the questions related to the misconduct case. However, just hours later, the Dutch publication De Telegraaf has made some sensational revelations.

As per the report, the case does not relate to just “controlling coercive behavior” as it was earlier believed. The allegations categorically relate to sexual misconduct. Horner reportedly sent “sexually suggestive messages” to the complainant female employee “over a considerable period of time”.

The report also claims that Horner took every possible step to cover up the case. One of those steps includes offering £650,000 ($816,000) through his lawyer to settle the case.

Horner, who has denied culpability, reportedly has Red Bull’s Thai co-owner, Chalerm Yoovidhya’s support. Yoovidhya owns 51 percent of the company while the remaining 49 percent rests in Dietrich Mateschitz’s son, Mark Mateschitz’s hands.

The case has also attracted the attention of F1’s owner, Liberty Media. The media giant is following the case closely and owing to the sensitivity of the subject back home in America, is “focused on the issue and its handling”. Red Bull’s major sponsors, Oracle and Ford, also American companies, are reportedly taking a keen interest in the case as well.

How the Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s case has panned out so far

De Telegraaf broke the news of the investigations against Horner on February 5. The publication also revealed the initial allegations the 50-year-old was facing. Later, reports confirmed the involvement of an independent lawyer, hired by Red Bull’s parent company, to ensure a fair investigation into the case.

Following the leak, Horner gave his statement and answered questions posed by the independent legal expert in a hearing on February 9. Earlier, many believed that Red Bull was keen on disposing of the matter within days, before the launch of their 2024 car. However, looking at the sensitivity of the matter and taking into account the consequences involved, the investigation will take its course reportedly even into the F1 season.

In the middle of it all, rumors of a power struggle also emerged that engulfed Max Verstappen’s father, Jos. The former F1 driver is reportedly at loggerheads with the team boss and was also linked with the leak.

Rumors also suggested a power struggle between Horner and Helmut Marko in 2023. Reports of said tussle emerged when the Octogenarian was fighting for his place in the team, following the allegations of xenophobic comments used against Sergio Perez.