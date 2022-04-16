“$5 million for the offence, and $95 million for Ron Dennis being a t**t” – Three of the biggest F1 Punishments from the recent to the late 2000s

Let us look at the biggest F1 punishments of the late 2000s from the Nelson Piquet Jr’s ordered crash in 2008 to the Pink Mercedes protest.

Grid, stop, and go are some of the minor penalties Formula One has given to teams over the years. However, sometimes in the history of the sport, teams go the extra mile and receive heavy punishments from the governing body.

Focusing on the late 2000s with a pinch of the most recent, let us look at the biggest F1 punishments:

F1 fines Pink Mercedes

Aston Martin formerly known as Racing Point was using Mercedes-designed rear brake ducts in their RP 20. After heavy criticism and protest from Renault, FIA decided to intervene. They received a fine of $473,000 as well as a 15-point penalty.

Also Read: When Kimi Raikkonen flew his McLaren mechanics to Finland for drinks and snowmobiling

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll were allowed to race to keep their driver’s championship points intact. Moreover, the team was allowed to use the brake ducts throughout the 2020 season as it was difficult to re-engineer the part.

At the end of the season, they finished fourth in the constructor’s championship with 195 points.

FIA confirms the protest against Racing Point is upheld! Racing Point loses 15 constructors’ championship points, fined €400k#F1 #F170 — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) August 7, 2020

Never Photocopy Confidential Information

Back in 2007, Ferrari chief mechanic Nigel Stepney shared 780 pages of confidential Ferrari information with McLaren’s Mike Coughlan.

Mike Coughlan, McLaren’s head designer sent his wife to get the documents photocopied. The worker at the shop was a Ferrari fan who contacted the Italian factory and informed them.

Also Read: Former F1 World Champion claims Lewis Hamilton will be thinking about leaving Mercedes

The FIA conducted a serious investigation and the teams dismissed both the employees. Coughlan was the only employee having information about Ferrari’s secret as per the investigation. However, things turned quickly at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Fernando Alonso received a grid penalty for obstructing Lewis Hamilton from setting up a qualifying lap.

The Spaniard confronted Ron Dennis and threatened him to release emails that contained Ferrari’s confidential information. All three McLaren drivers testified in court. They were cleared from wrongdoing. However, McLaren was found guilty and was charged with a $100 million fine.

Spin me round in Singapore

Refuelling was a big part of Formula One up until its ban in 2010. Renault’s crash gate controversy paved way for its banning. At the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008, Fernando Alonso started the race on the 15th and required maximum fuel to have a long stint.

However, on lap 12th, Alonso was the first one to pit for refuelling. He joined back at the end of the grid and two laps later, his team-mate Nelson Piquet Jr crashed into the wall at Turn 17. Alonso leapt towards the front of the field and eventually went on to win. Nevertheless, people questioned the particular pitstop and crash as a strategy in order for Alonso to take the victory.

Also Read: Watch as Sebastian Vettel shares a wholesome moment with Max Verstappen

Team principal Flavio Briatore and engineering director Pat Symonds ordered Nelson Piquet Jr to crash on purpose to benefit Alonso. Renault sacked Piquet in the middle of the 2009 season.

Renault breached Article 151c of the International Sporting Code. The FIA banned Briatore and Symonds from the sport for life. Although, the decision was later reduced to two years.

The team’s title sponsors ING group and Mutua Madrileña ended their sponsorship agreements. Additionally, it closed doors for Nelson Piquet Jr to ever return to Formula One.