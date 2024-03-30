“Tequilas, Sombreros, and Chaos”: Ex-Strategist Admits to Defying Team Rules to Celebrate Sergio Perez’s First Victory

Sergio Perez‘s incredible recovery drive from last to first at the 2020 Sakhir GP was memorable for the entire Racing Point (now Aston Martin) outfit. It was their first win as a team and many members, including strategist Bernie Collins were experiencing euphoria for the first time in their careers. It was enough for them to defy the team’s lockdown orders, in favor of some “tequilas, sombreros, and chaos.”

In the recent episode of The Fast and the Curious podcast, Collins reveals what went on behind the scenes when Perez was driving to victory. Their bold strategy paid off, leading to a first-ever win for the Silverstone-based outfit, which is why the COVID-19 lockdown didn’t matter to them.

2020 was an unusual year for F1, because of the worldwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. F1 was affected by it too, and members were instructed to not go out and celebrate, to avoid spreading of the disease.

For Collins and Co., it didn’t matter. “We weren’t meant to. Team rules – we weren’t meant to go out from our hotel. But we all went to Checo’s (hotel). Had a massive night out. Like exactly what you’d expect. Like tequilas, and sombreros and chaos.”

For Perez, it was a monumental win, not just because it was his first. Racing Point, having been taken over by Lawrence Stroll was going through a rebranding and was going to be renamed as Aston Martin. Stroll wanted Sebastian Vettel to replace the Mexican driver at the team, and at that time, he didn’t know where he was going to drive in 2021. His performance in Sakhir that evening, however, likely saved his F1 career.

Sergio Perez’s journey to Red Bull

When Perez won in Sakhir in 2020, Stroll hadn’t announced the former’s departure. However, with Vettel coming in, it was clear that the Guadalajara-born driver would make way. His teammate, Lance Stroll (Lawrence’s son) was locked in for the season, albeit unofficially.

In the podcast, Collins admitted that no one knew whether Perez would drive for them next season or not. But that is what made the victory even more special. Eventually, Perez’s departure became official, but he made a big step in his career, with Red Bull coming knocking.

The Milton-Keynes-based team came looking for a replacement for Alex Albon, and Perez fitted their criteria. Since 2021, the Mexican driver has been with Red Bull and has done a decent job at helping them win two consecutive Constructors’ World titles. Now that his contract with Red Bull is expiring at the end of 2024, Perez wants to prove his worth so that he can continue driving for arguably, the sport’s most successful team.