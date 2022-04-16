Watch as four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel shares a wholesome moment with current world champion Max Verstappen in Australia

Current Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel laughs and asks Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for a race helmet swap at Albert Park.

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have had a similar kind of uprise. Both have achieved great success in Red Bull. Verstappen was predicted to follow the footsteps of Vettel in his search for becoming one of the greatest.

Both the drivers could not finish the race at Albert Park. Vettel lost control of his car on lap 23, smashing his front wing to the wall at turn four. Verstappen on the other hand was forced to pull off from the track due to a reliability issue on lap 39.

However, let us look back at a wholesome moment during the driver’s parade in Australia.

The race is so close we can taste it 😋 Our #F1 heroes greeted the Aussie fans with the much-loved Drivers’ Parade 👋 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/jLksC0IHtq — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) April 10, 2022

An exchange written in the stars

The former world champion had a sweet request for the current one on Sunday afternoon. Vettel asks Verstappen if they could swap helmets at some point of the season.

Verstappen agreed to swap helmets at a later part of the season as he has a few more helmets to choose from. The drivers later walked down to their cars joking and having a good laugh.

We cannot wait to see the two Red Bull Champions having wholesome interaction in the future as well.