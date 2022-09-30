$5 Million that made Ferrari-Mercedes alliance to deny Max Verstappen and Red Bull championship win

A viral report claiming Red Bull breached 2021’s budget cap to gain an undue advantage and could now risk Max Verstappen title win.

On Friday, a report by the AMuS claimed that Red Bull is rumoured to have breached the last year’s budget cap by $5 million in 2021. Last year, the Milton-Keynes-based team was in an intense competition with Mercedes for the title.

Thus, the report now rumours, Red Bull tried to match with Mercedes with constant updates that gave them an equal hand and eventually helped Max Verstappen to win his first championship.

It’s not only Mercedes who attacked Red Bull over the alleged budget cap breach but also Ferrari. The Maranello-based team claims that the possibility of Red Bull overspending in 2021 would have given them an edge in the 2022 car development.

Therefore, seeking his interest in this, Ferrari is pushing his case to penalize Red Bull for this season too. There is no official word from the FIA, but two mega teams can possibly harm Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s interests and achievements over the last two seasons.

Next week delicate for Max Verstappen

Before the Singapore Grand Prix, everyone thought it was just a formality for Verstappen to complete this season, as he had almost wrapped the title.

But now, with this report, the Dutchman can be penalized in the points table as one of the punishments to breach the budget cap is a possible deduction in points for the driver.

🚨| The penalties for breaching the budget cap could be: – monetary fine

– reprimand

– deduction of Constructors’ title points

– deduction of Drivers’ title points

– suspension/exclusion

– limitations on ability to conduct aero testing

— Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) September 30, 2022

Though, it’s unlikely that Verstappen would have to face the brunt of this, even if it’s possibly true. But the next week, before the FIA could respond, would be delicate for the 25-year-old race driver.

Red Bull defends itself

Meanwhile, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has devised a staunch defence for his team. The Briton claims that Red Bull had given accounts of all its transaction in March 2022.

At that time, he claims, it got passed. So, he doesn’t think that accusations against his team are not legitimate. “There’s a lot of rumours and gossip, and we know where that originates from,” said Horner during FP2.

“Let’s wait for the FIA. They are doing their best to police them, and they are taking their time to do their job. We are very confident on our submissions.”

