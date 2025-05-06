mobile app bar

Christian Horner’s $90K SUV Outshines George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s $187K Mercedes With Special Miami Livery

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Christian Horner (L), Kimi Antonelli and George Russell (R)

Christian Horner (L), Kimi Antonelli and George Russell (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus and IMAGO / PsnewZ

The most popular stars of the F1 paddock love arriving to the track in style, which is why ahead of almost every race weekend, we see drivers and team principals drive some of the most luxurious and eye-catching vehicles in the world into the circuit’s parking. Miami was no exception. But the car that grabbed the most attention? One you would never guess.

For teams, it was once again a great opportunity to market some of the best cars in their collection. But instead of rolling in with hypercars as they often do in other Grand Prix weekends, they drove SUVs, which are extremely popular in the U.S. Mercedes, however, decided to go down the normal path.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli came driving an SL 63 roadster each—a car that has a market value of $187k.

Veteran photographer Kym Illman, who was also in Miami, shared pictures showing a special venue-specific livery on the vehicles that made them stand out. It featured a cream-colored base, red on the front bumper and side mirrors, plum accents around the wheel arches and side panels, and black floral patterns. Even team principal Toto Wolff’s Mercedes SUV had similar floral patterns on it.

However, when Illman came across Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s ride to work, he deemed it more eye-catching.

The Briton drove a Ford Bronco Raptor to the Miami paddock, which Illman described as a “true muscle car” because of its sheer size. Out of all the cars he reviewed, the Aussie photographer admitted that this was the one that got his attention.

Horner‘s Raptor, likely the 2025 model which costs around $90k, measured nearly 20 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and stood almost 7 feet tall, giving it a commanding presence. With 37-inch all-terrain tires, extended suspension travel, and a widened track, it’s built to dominate any terrain.

Powered by a 5.2L twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine in the High-Performance variant, it delivers over 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque, making it as powerful as it is imposing.

With Ford’s upcoming Red Bull partnership from 2026 onwards, it made sense that Horner and his drivers got Ford vehicles to the track. This time next year, these American races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas would be Red Bull’s home races alongside Ford.

While the Michigan-based manufacturer has pivoted toward sleek electric cars, their SUVs are still a unique part of their core proposition.

Horner’s SUV was undoubtedly the most powerful one on the circuit, outshining others like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ferrari Purosangue, Ford Explorer, Aston Martin DBX, and Denali Yukon, among others.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these