Christian Horner’s $90K SUV Outshines George Russell and Kimi Antonelli’s $187K Mercedes With Special Miami Livery

The most popular stars of the F1 paddock love arriving to the track in style, which is why ahead of almost every race weekend, we see drivers and team principals drive some of the most luxurious and eye-catching vehicles in the world into the circuit’s parking. Miami was no exception. But the car that grabbed the most attention? One you would never guess.

For teams, it was once again a great opportunity to market some of the best cars in their collection. But instead of rolling in with hypercars as they often do in other Grand Prix weekends, they drove SUVs, which are extremely popular in the U.S. Mercedes, however, decided to go down the normal path.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli came driving an SL 63 roadster each—a car that has a market value of $187k.

Veteran photographer Kym Illman, who was also in Miami, shared pictures showing a special venue-specific livery on the vehicles that made them stand out. It featured a cream-colored base, red on the front bumper and side mirrors, plum accents around the wheel arches and side panels, and black floral patterns. Even team principal Toto Wolff’s Mercedes SUV had similar floral patterns on it.

However, when Illman came across Red Bull team principal Christian Horner’s ride to work, he deemed it more eye-catching.

The Briton drove a Ford Bronco Raptor to the Miami paddock, which Illman described as a “true muscle car” because of its sheer size. Out of all the cars he reviewed, the Aussie photographer admitted that this was the one that got his attention.

Gentlemen, I present to you the Ford Bronco Raptor This is a beautiful beast pic.twitter.com/NlgL9Y3wBN — (@Shadaya_Knight) March 14, 2025

Horner‘s Raptor, likely the 2025 model which costs around $90k, measured nearly 20 feet in length, 8 feet in width, and stood almost 7 feet tall, giving it a commanding presence. With 37-inch all-terrain tires, extended suspension travel, and a widened track, it’s built to dominate any terrain.

Powered by a 5.2L twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine in the High-Performance variant, it delivers over 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque, making it as powerful as it is imposing.

With Ford’s upcoming Red Bull partnership from 2026 onwards, it made sense that Horner and his drivers got Ford vehicles to the track. This time next year, these American races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas would be Red Bull’s home races alongside Ford.

While the Michigan-based manufacturer has pivoted toward sleek electric cars, their SUVs are still a unique part of their core proposition.

Horner’s SUV was undoubtedly the most powerful one on the circuit, outshining others like the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Ferrari Purosangue, Ford Explorer, Aston Martin DBX, and Denali Yukon, among others.