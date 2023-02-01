$50 Million Worth F1 Driver Claims Sebastian Vettel Made Him a Better Racer

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany and Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Lance Stroll (18) of Team Canada during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Vettel, after leaving Ferrari, went to join Aston Martin. The big ambitious project by the billionaire Larence Stroll, as he aims to rule F1 and saw a good guiding figure in the four-time world champion.

Along with Vettel, the billionaire deputed his $50 million worth son Lance Stroll, infamous for being in F1 because of his father’s backing and not merit. Nevertheless, despite looking promising, Aston Martin can hardly crack the midfield fight and forget about winning a championship.

Moreover, Vettel has also retired from F1. But despite the hiccups, the group hasn’t given up on their dream. Now, they have hired another veteran Fernando Alonso to lead them to the ultimate glory.

Sebastian Vettel made me a better driver

The four-time world champion accompanied Stroll for over two years. While the latter isn’t one of the best drivers on the grid, he has shown glimpses of excellencies that sometimes advocate his spot in the sport, and he credits Vettel for making him a better driver.

“It’s really just been a lot of fun. I mean, he’s been a competitor in the car, but I think he’s pushed me to understand different things, like how to approach the weekend, adapt my work ethic, and be a better racing driver,” said Stroll to Motorsport.com.

Stroll will pair up with a similar pedigree driver, who has also seen immense success in F1. He recently said he is glad that Alonso has a pushy trait as it will always motivate the Canadian.

Aston Martin boss has massive faith in Fernando Alonso

The idea behind bringing Alonso is to have an experienced winning driver to take them ahead in the standings. It can be argued that Alonso, at the eclipse of his motorsport career, is more motivated than Vettel was during his final couple of years.

The Spaniard seems fitter than ever and has shown equal desire, if not more, than any driver who is almost 15 years younger. He admits he can stick to the sport for two or three more years, but he is already 41. Driving in F1 till 44 would be extraordinary, to the least.

First day in green. 💚 Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ – meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. pic.twitter.com/myiuMu1gho — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023

Therefore, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack believes the team can achieve much more with Alonso at the helm. He even considers him to finish above if everyone is in identical cars.

