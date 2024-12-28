62-Year-Old Carlos Sainz Sr. Beats Last Year’s Physical Benchmarks, Heads Out to Race in Dakar Rally

CARLOS SAINZ SR in front of the Williams Racing garage on Tuesday at the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Post Season Testing at the Yas Marina Circuit Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While his son is gearing up for a new season of F1 with new team Williams, Carlos Sainz Sr. is preparing for the Dakar Rally once again, aged 62. Constantly defying his old age, Sainz Sr. shared some insights on his preparations ahead of one of the most iconic races in motorsports.

Sainz Sr. posted a video, where he can be seen carrying out rigorous physical tests—not bad for a 62-year-old. The results, however, were even more impressive.

He spoke about how they appeared to be better than last year’s before he competed in the 2024 Dakar Rally. “It went really well, actually even slightly better,” the two-time World Rallying Champion said. “Everything is ready now. Time to pack up and head to [Saudi] Arabia.”

As a 61-year-old, competing in a series as physically demanding as rallying was commendable on Sainz Sr.’s part. But the Spaniard did better than just participating. He emerged victorious.

The fact that he feels better physically this year suggests he could be in contention for another victory in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. This will be the 47th edition of the Dakar Rally and the seventh time it is hosted by the Middle Eastern country. The event will take place from January 3rd to 17th, 2025.

Sainz Sr’s bad 2023 crash

Rallying is as dangerous as motorsports can get because drivers push to the limits in conditions that are meant to be harsh, on roads that, well, don’t exist. At the Dakar rally two years ago, Sainz Sr. suffered a big crash.

His car flipped around, and he was stuck in the desert until help arrived in the form of a helicopter. He was being airlifted to the hospital but changed his mind, and decided to continue with the race.

Unfortunately, the results haven’t brought good news because I fractured the T5 and T6 vertebrae. The good thing is that both vertebrae are stable and from this day on my priority will be to recover as soon as possible. […] — Carlos Sainz (@CSainz_oficial) January 16, 2023

Later, however, it was revealed that he had suffered multiple serious injuries. “Unfortunately, the results haven’t brought good news because I fractured the T5 and T6 vertebrae. The good thing is that both vertebrae are stable and from this day on my priority will be to recover as soon as possible,” the then-60-year-old tweeted.

A true fighter, Sainz Sr. demonstrated why he is so adored by the motorsport community. He even commands respect in F1 whenever he visits the paddock to watch his son race.