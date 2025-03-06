mobile app bar

When Will Carlos Sainz Get Married to GF Rebecca Donaldson? Dad Carlos Sr. Ponders

Carlos Sainz (L) and Rebecca Donaldson (R)

Carlos Sainz (L) and Rebecca Donaldson (R)
Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

A highly accomplished rally driver, a motorsport legend in Spain, and a member of some of his country’s most prestigious sporting circles—Carlos Sainz Sr. has achieved it all. He also has a wonderful family, with three children, two of whom—Blanca and Ana—he walked down the aisle on their wedding days.

His son, Carlos Jr., is a four-time F1 Grand Prix winner and one of the best drivers on a highly competitive grid. So, what’s left for Sainz Sr. to achieve? Perhaps seeing his son get married? That would surely be the perfect final chapter.

Sainz Jr. has been dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson for almost two years and she often accompanies him to his races. Donaldson also appears to be close to the Sainz family as she is frequently seen chatting with them.

Sainz Sr., however, has no idea when his son plans to tie the knot.

In an interview with Hola magazine, the 62-year-old discussed how marriage is a huge commitment. For that, he doesn’t want to put any pressure on his 30-year-old son. “Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone.”

Already a grandfather, Sainz Sr. also suggested that it would be a big decision for Donaldson to make. “You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it. Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear,” he added.

Thankfully, Sainz Jr. has a great support system to guide him in understanding marriage.

Sainz Jr.’s perfect family

Sainz Jr. grew up in a family that loves motorsports. His father was one of the biggest names in racing, but that came with the sacrifice of him being away from home for most of the year. Still, his parents’ marriage remained strong.

For that, Sainz Jr. has often praised his mother, Reyes Vázquez de Castro. “That my mother was able to take care of the education of three children is complicated, having raised three children in a house with a somewhat peculiar situation,” the Williams driver said, recalling that his father was away for up to 300 days a year.

“So, yes, having that example at home is obviously my reference and what I would like to aspire to.”

However, wedding bells have yet to ring. Sainz Jr. and Donaldson share a close bond, but he is deeply invested in F1, which now features 24 races on the calendar. As a result, he also spends as much time away from home as his father once did—if not more.

Donaldson, meanwhile, is a well-established name in the modeling industry and will likely prioritize her career before taking the next step. But if they take inspiration from Sainz Sr. and Reyes’ marriage, this shouldn’t be a major hurdle.

