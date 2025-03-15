“Future Daughter-In-Law?”: Rebecca Donaldson Accompanying Carlos Sainz Sr. Leaves F1 Photographer Wondering

Carlos Sainz Sr. of Spain and Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson attend the Qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

On track, it’s a fresh start for Carlos Sainz at Williams in 2025. Besides that, though, there are some developments in his personal life as well with murmurs of his potential marriage gaining more traction. This is especially after his father and girlfriend were spotted arriving at Albert Park together.

Sainz has been dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson since 2023 and she has been regularly attending races to root for the Spaniard of late. They look to be quite close, and Donaldson is heavily invested in her partner’s success. Last year when the #55 driver won in Australia, she was delighted to see him on the podium, having sprayed champagne and been covered in confetti.

She has also been spotted talking to Sainz’s cousin and manager Carlos Onoro, and his father Carlos Sainz Sr. in the past. But arriving at the paddock with Sainz Sr.? That’s new.

Ahead of qualifying day in Melbourne, the two were seen walking together, exchanging words, which left photographer Kym Illman speculating wedding bells for Donaldson and Sainz Jr..

Illman shared a picture of the two-time rallying world champion and Donaldson on Instagram. His caption read, “Carlos Sainz Sr. arrives with Rebecca Donaldson this morning; could this be a future daughter-in-law for him?”

Donaldson looked happy as she walked in, and likely left with a wider smile on her face. Her partner Sainz, in his first qualifying session for Williams, managed to get into Q3 and will line up P10 on the grid on Sunday for the Australian GP.

When could Sainz marry Donaldson?

Sainz Sr. had previously been asked about his son’s marriage by Spanish publication Hola. However, the 62-year-old admitted that he won’t put any pressure on his son or Donaldson to tie the knot. It takes a lot of sacrifices to make a marriage work, and with both having successful careers in their respective fields, marriage could come as a roadblock.

“I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone,” Sainz Sr. said. “Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear.”

2025 will be a crucial year for Sainz as he looks to settle into Williams after spending four seasons at Ferrari. And Donaldson will likely be there next to him in most races to support him through his transition period.

Over the years, she’s also become fairly close to the Madrid-born driver’s family and has been spotted with his mother Reyes, and sister Ana, both on and off the F1 track. They have also shown their support for the Scotswoman in the past, especially in 2024 when there were online rumors of a rift between her and Sainz.

One of the most adored couples on the paddock, an announcement of them getting married will surely be huge news among the F1 community.