7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton set to receive honorary citizenship in Brazil ahead of Sao Paolo GP

It’s no secret that Lewis Hamilton loves Brazil. The Brit has often cited three-time F1 Champion Ayrton Senna as his biggest inspiration, and at last year’s race in Brazil, he did a lap around Interlagos while waving the Brazilian flag.

The locals loved this, and in June of 2022, it was announced that Hamilton would become an honorary citizen of the South American nation. Brazil’s federal deputy André Figueiredo felt that the Mercedes ace deserved this because of the latter’s imitation of Senna after the race.

Lewis Hamilton has officially been made an honorary citizen of Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/77CiFY3W8F — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 9, 2022

Hamilton was ecstatic and thanked all the Brazilians for honoring him with this citizenship.

“Wordless! Today I became an honorary citizen of one of my favorite places in the world,” he said on Twitter. “I don’t even know what to say now. Thanks, Brazil. I love you.”

Lewis Hamilton to be honored ahead of F1’s penultimate race in 2022

There are just two races left in 2022 with the penultimate outing taking place in Sao Paolo next week. Hamilton will be getting his citizenship right before one of his favorite Grand Prix.

The 2022 Sao Paolo GP weekend starts on Friday, 11th November but Hamilton’s week in Brazil will start on Monday, 7th November. The 37-year-old will travel to Brasilia and receive the honorary citizenship at 2 PM in the Chamber of Deputies. After the ceremony, he will travel to the British embassy for another event. There, he will meet the leaders of black and social movements.

Hamilton hoping to end a winless streak in Interlagos

Hamilton has been a race-winner in every single season since making his debut in 2007. This year, however, his team failed to cope with the regulation changes as well as Ferrari and Red Bull. It took him a lot of time to get up to speed with the W13 and is still win-less with two races left.

Regardless, they improved as the season progressed and have matched Ferrari in terms of pace. Both Championships have fallen in favor of Red Bull, but the Silver Arrows are hoping to end the season on a high. Team principal Toto Wolff admitted that their winning a race in Brazil or Abu Dhabi would be a statement to their rivals on the track.