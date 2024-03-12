7 Years Ago, Lewis Hamilton Used Poetry to Express His Love for Princess Diana

Lewis Hamilton has always held a close bond with the Royal Family. Princess Diana’s 20th death anniversary was a similar instance. Remembering her unfortunate demise, Hamilton gave her a tribute with a beautiful poem. He posted a poem named “England’s Rose” on his Instagram back in 2017.

According to Sky Sports, Hamilton highlighted his special connection with the Princess of Wales. He said, “I loved her as much as anyone else in the world and there is so much love for her. She definitely went too soon. There’s never going to be anyone else like her but she inspired a lot of people around the world, including me.”

About her unfortunate passing, the Briton said how he was only 12 when it happened in 1997. He was very “affected” and stated that “she was just such an iconic woman who had such a great heart and soul”.

About the poem “England’s Rose“, Hamilton stated, “Those words are just how I feel about it.” The seven-time champion penned some touching words in his poem tribute that described Princess Diana as a “people’s princess”.

There were metaphors throughout the poem that described the Princess of Wales as the “Nation’s Rose“, as the title suggested too. The essence of the poem signified a valuable figure’s loss for the UK. While it had been 20 years since her demise, Hamilton’s words felt like they happened recently, such was the gravitas of his poem.

Lewis Hamilton once heard a bizarre joke about Princess Diana

Back in 2022, Lewis Hamilton was at Kensington Palace where he had an interview with Channel 4’s Steve Jones. Jones asked the seven-time champion about who his favorite royal was. To this, according to Newsweek.com, Hamilton replied, “Diana has always been my favorite royal.”

Following this, the interview took an unexpected turn when Jones made a bizarre joke about Princess Diana. He said, “My wife, who’s American, thought the Princess of Wales was the sea mammal.” Hamilton had a small laugh and reaffirmed his liking for Diana.

The Mercedes driver also cited that among the modern royals, he doesn’t have a favorite as such. However, he still stated, “I think Kate’s pretty awesome and I like Meghan.”