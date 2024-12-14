George Russell ‘Missed an Opportunity’ by Moving His Chair Away From Max Verstappen; Claims Eddie Jordan

F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 Qualifying George Russell of Mercedes and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar on November 30, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

In the intense world of F1, where mind games play a significant role in gaining an advantage over competitors, a new rivalry emerged in the closing stages of the 2024 season, fueled by off-track verbal battles. George Russell and Max Verstappen began trading insults after the Qatar GP, and although they had an opportunity to reconcile before the finale, the Mercedes driver opted not to.

According to Eddie Jordan, this was a bad idea. Before the team dinner ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, reports stated that there was an empty chair next to Verstappen, kept specially for Russell. However, he decided to move the chair away to where outgoing teammate Lewis Hamilton was sitting.

“He goes, when there was a great opportunity you just sit down and say, listen, Max, let’s get over this, it’s too much. No, he picks the chair up and he walks with the chair all the way around the table,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“I’ve known him 12 years and now I’ve lost respect for him. He’s made it personal and someone needs to stand up to a bully. People have let him get away with murder… He can’t deal with adversity. Whenever things aren’t going his way he lashes out with anger and violence.” — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) December 5, 2024

Russell first angered Verstappen after the Red Bull driver accused him of making an unexpected attempt to get him penalized in Qatar. Verstappen called Russell two-faced, prompting the Brit to respond by calling him a bully.

This war of words could transpire into heated on-track tussles in 2025, which would be good for the sport. But Jordan wants them to resolve things beforehand. “George, Max, for Christ’s sake, we don’t need this. Go and shake hands, have a pint together, laugh about it, and let’s move on. That’s what I would say,” he concluded.

Russell and Verstappen have started to make amends

Although the dinner didn’t go as planned for the duo to reconcile, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) stepped in to help mend their professional and personal relationship.

In a photo shared online by the Association, Russell and Verstappen were seen sitting next to each other, smiling and reflecting on the intense year of competition they experienced together in 2024.

Verstappen himself stated that they would eventually move past the incident. With both drivers residing in Monaco, the reigning champion expressed confidence that they would cross paths in the Principality and work out a truce.