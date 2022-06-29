“Max Verstappen to appear in the next Drive to Survive” – Red Bull driver will be making a comeback after refusing to star in the Netflix show

Max Verstappen has revealed that he would be interviewing for the next instalment of the Formula one docu-series Drive to survive.

Max Verstappen had previously refused to star in the superhit Netflix series. He feels that the show is ‘fake’ and creates unnecessary drama.

However, Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez had recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast to talk about the current season. On the podcast, the Dutchman revealed a possible appearance in the show.

The majority of the episode involves some random questions with Perez talking about his golfing and them cracking jokes. But, it also gave an insight into the reigning world champions’ current relationship with Drive to Survive.

Verstappen had previously told the media that he understands the importance of the show to the sport. He mentioned that there will be more of him in the upcoming season.

He told the Pardon My Take podcast that he met with the team and has come to a good understanding of how they can work together.

Red bull racing will not defend Lewis Hamilton after Nelson Piquet’s Racist comments

Nelson Piquet has outraged the F1 community by using racial slurs to describe Hamilton in a podcast speaking about the Briton’s Silverstone accident with Verstappen.

This led to a major backlash as other F1 figures spoke up to support Hamilton and denounce Piquet’s words.

FIA, F1, Mercedes, and Ferrari have already publicly defended Hamilton after Piquet’s comments. However, fans are left disappointed as Red Bull has still not issued an official statement.

Reportedly, they also have no plans to do so, F1 journalist Chris Medland confirmed that the team says it won’t be issuing a statement on Piquet’s comments.

Red bull has been heavily criticized for this. When their junior driver Juri Vips was caught using racial slurs in a live stream, they reacted quickly to that incident. Vips was immediately stripped of his daily duties.

But they have decided not to speak out against racism in the current scenario.

