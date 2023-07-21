$7,000,000 Red Bull Fine Forcing Max Verstappen and Co. to Be Ultra Cautious With Their Upgrades and Development

Max Verstappen and Red Bull were dealt a huge blow last year when the team was found guilty of breaching the budget cap. After weeks of investigation, the FIA handed them a $7,000,000 fine, plus a 10% reduction in wind-tunnel time. Despite these limitations, they have dominated the 2023 season so far. However, as Corriere, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit is facing problems and is being extremely cautious with its approach.

Looking at Red Bull’s pace at the moment, it is very hard to fathom that they were on the receiving end of a punishment for breaching a cost cap. They have dominated the season so far, winning all 10 races. Verstappen has been the undisputed leader, bringing home eight of those Grand Prix victories.

Ahead of the Hungarian GP, they revealed that they would bring in even more upgrades. These are expected to make them significantly faster, prompting rival fans and drivers to take a dig at the Austrian team. According to many, the fine and penalty Red Bull received was simply not enough. However, as Giuliano Duchessa reports, there are several things the team is having to take into consideration.

Red Bull cannot bring out any upgrade they want unlike Mercedes and McLaren

Two teams that have benefitted the most from upgrades and development this season have been Mercedes and McLaren. The former brought in a new package in Monaco and since then, they have become almost regular podium contenders. On the other hand, McLaren’s tremendous mid-season work was on full display at the 2023 British GP two weeks ago. Lando Norris finished P2 and Oscar Piastri finished P4, giving the Woking-based squad a better points haul in one weekend than they had in all the previous races combined.

Unlike the beforementioned team, Red Bull cannot afford to roll out upgrades anytime they want. As per Duchessa, the department heads of Red Bull’s respective divisions have to carefully dissect what they exactly need. Other teams have brought in several major upgrades, but Red Bull have had to be very cautious about where they spend their money.

In terms of performance, they are also taking a hit, although their blistering pace is barely showing any signs of weakness. As per the Italian journalist, the penalty is costing them about 0.15 seconds per lap. These suggestions point towards the fact that Red Bull could have been so much faster than they already are, had they come into the season with all their guns blazing.

Verstappen and Co. looking to extend winning run

Red Bull has ten wins out of ten races so far, and currently, Verstappen is on a six race winning streak. Unfortunately for his rival drivers, the Dutchman is showing no signs of slowing down. Unless we are in for some major surprises or change in fortunes, Verstappen is widely expected to win his seventh consecutive race of the year.

Currently, the record for most number of races won consecutively lies with Sebastian Vettel. The German driver won nine back-to-back races in 2013. As things stand, Verstappen is a hot favorite to break this record of Vettel’s.

Currently, the 25-year-old has a 99-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the championship standings.