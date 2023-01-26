7x World Champion Lewis Hamilton Was Left Ecstatic After Meeting His ‘Hero’

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is one of the most renowned F1 drivers in the world and his popularity has brought him among the most respected personalities in the world.

On one such occasion, Hamilton was left astounded when he got to meet his personal hero and was amazed to realise that there is more to being able to achieve the dream of becoming an F1 driver.

The 7-time world champion is vocal about the issues in the world with diversity and racial equality at the foremost. He has also used his position in society to raise awareness and bring change.

For that particular cause, Nelson Mandela is inarguably the one person who has done more by spearheading the toppling of apartheid and racial discrimination in South Africa.

And the Mercedes star got to meet the respected personality when he was only around 23 years of age.

Lewis Hamilton felt fortunate to meet his biggest inspiration

Following his works, Mandela had become the South Africa’s first black head of state. He passed away at the age of 95 in 2013 December due to a long term respiratory illness.

Hamilton was invited to Mandela’s 90th birthday party and the Mercedes star still ranks that meeting as the most treasured ones of all.

Speaking on the ‘On Purpose’ podcast, the Briton said that Mandela was his biggest inspirations and getting to meet him made him feel so fortunate at the age of about 23.

He further spoke that despite achieving his dream of becoming an F1 driver, achieving the success he never dreamt of meeting these unbelievable people. He had never realised the things that would come along with his success.

Madiba, there is not a day that goes by that I don’t miss you. Your legacy still shines so bright. You inspire me everyday and I’m forever honoured to have shared this moment with you. Happy Birthday Madiba🖤 We continue to fight for you ✊🏾#NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/lDL9GPLvih — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 18, 2020

The Briton was star-struck as Mandela’s party

Moreover Hamilton revealed that he was overwhelmed by being in the same room as these famous personalities in the room.

He recalled the experience saying he sat on his table with Bill Clinton, Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, who sat right next to the young Briton.

Sharing the environment with such famous personalities made him realise that they are also just human beings, with feelings and emotions and challenges of their own.

Speaking about Mandela, Hamilton said, “His aura was something, you could see his aura, his smile. He was beaming. That was the most…probably the most impactful day for me.”

