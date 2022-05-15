“You were playing in your room and I was your first sponsor in karting” – Former World Champion Nico Rosberg recalls meeting Mika Hakkinen during his childhood

Mika Häkkinen is a two-time world champion winning in 1998 and 1999 with McLaren Mercedes. Seventeen years later, Nico Rosberg won the championship with Mercedes AMG.
Nico Rosberg’s first meeting with Mika Häkkinen
The German driver recalls having posters of sponsors in his room and Häkkinen being one of them. He further added: “Yeah, sure. It was 1997, I was 11 years old and competing in the French go-karting championship.”
Nico Rosberg and Mika Häkkinen talk about the special Monaco races
Monaco remains a very special place for both drivers. Nico Rosberg won the Monaco Grand Prix 3 times in his career with Mercedes while the Finish legend only once in 1999.
Recalling the good old life in Monaco, Häkkinen added: “I had some great victories in my career, but Monaco was something special.”
Former Michael Schumacher rival has lived in Monaco for well over 20 years. He expressed how winning the Monaco Grand Prix is like winning in a home street. Explaining that he added: “The thing you realize is that the people who work on the race track are also the people who live and work in Monaco. In everyday life, these are the guys you see in the street and they say ‘hi’ as you walk past.”
Rosberg emphasized how growing up in Monaco makes it special. In conclusion, he said: “It’s home for me too as I’ve grown up here. All my friends are here and my family, I know everybody and it’s very special to race here.”