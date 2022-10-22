“I look at Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton” – 33-year-old Daniel Ricciardo feels age won’t hurt hopes of returning to F1 in 2024

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo speaks to the media during preparation day for F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00457

Daniel Ricciardo claims his age won’t affect his performance and he will stay close to F1 despite not having a racing seat for 2023.

Daniel Ricciardo made a sensational entrance in the F1 Paddock ahead of the 2022 US GP. The Aussie entered the COTA premises riding on horseback like a scene from a western classic.

Ricciardo has been a big fan of American culture. His humorous and jovial nature makes him a fan favourite. Thus many fans are hurt about the fact that this could be the ‘Honey Badger’s’ last Grand Prix in the US.

Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren has been terminated one year early. The Aussie will be replaced by 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri. And the 33-year-old does not have an F1 seat for the 2023 season.

The lack of racing seats in F1 is always a challenge. Especially when you are an old but highly-paid racer who is well past his prime. And the Aussie knows it as he has confirmed he won’t be racing in the 2023 season

But Daniel has stated clearly that he can still perform and win races if he is given a winning car. And he is not worried about his age as the Aussie is inspired by two other legends who inspire him to push further.

Age is just a number for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the oldest in the 2022 F1 grid. He is right behind 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel who will be retiring at the end of the Season. But there are two other World Champions who are going strong and are older than the Aussie.

Fernando Alonso is the oldest in the Paddock at the age of 41 and he will be racing for 3 more years. While 7-time Champion Lewis Hamilton is 38 and is still going strong.

The duo inspire Daniel Ricciardo who is looking for a seat that suit his “Long-term” goals. He said, “I know I’m 33 but I look at Alonso, I look at Lewis. And if I want to be here, and I still know I have it in my heart, then I know I can.”

Ricciardo adds, “It’s really not now just looking at next year and jumping into the first available seat. I want to say it’s not new but I’m trying to look a little bit beyond that. And back myself to be winning races again.”

Daniel Ricciardo to stay close to the F1 grid

Ahead of the 2022 US GP weekend, Haas team Principal, Guenther Steiner said the team would love to sign Daniel Ricciardo to race with them. This raised speculations that Ricciardo could replace Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season.

Daniel claims he is aware of the seat at Haas and at Williams. But the two don’t favour the Aussie as they aren’t aligned with his goals.

This means, the Aussie is still without a seat and we would probably not see him in the sport. But the 8-GP winner feels otherwise saying, “You will see me around.”

He adds, “It’s going to look different for me, but there is still very much still a plan in place. So, it’s not that I am checking out and saying ‘see you later; it’s far from that.”

🗣️ “There are rumours he’s looking at a reserve drive for next year” 👀 Discussing what the future holds for Daniel Ricciardo 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/MXb9XIbtjY — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 21, 2022

There is a possibility that Mercedes could sign Ricciardo as their reserve driver. But that plan seems be just a rumour at the moment. But Ricciardo stays firm in his choice to join a winning team.

He added, “I’m just putting in a plan to honestly try to get me back to the front of the grid and win races and do all the stuff I know I can do.” There are hopes for the Aussie to join Indycar or NASCAR. But Ricciardo has denied any such intentions for now.

