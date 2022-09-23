F1 Legend Michael Schumacher used to sing this 120 million times streamed song to his son Mick

Haas driver Mick Schumacher shares his musical knowledge and how there is one song that is close to his heart due to Michael Schumacher

Mick Schumacher talks about his musical taste in deep. Especially that one song that his father Michael Schumacher used to sing while the young German used to listen.

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history. He is an icon in the motorsports world with lots of achievements to his name.

The seven times world champion is also fond of music. Rumors have it that he used to sing songs in the garage. However, at least there is a confirmation that the Former Ferrari driver used to sing.

Which song did Michael Schumacher use to sing to his son?

Mick Schumacher despite having a difficult start is stepping in the right direction. Talking about his musical taste, the young German listens to various genres ranging from pop, rock, indie, hip hop, and rap.

Talking about the first song he fell in love with, Mick Schumacher chose Paolo Nutini’s Last Request. This song from the Scottish singer is really close to the young German’s heart.

As he explains: “I remember listening to this with my dad. I really enjoyed his singing. He’s a big fan of many songs but that was one of the songs we used to listen to back in the day.”

Future of Mick Schumacher in Formula One

Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas is set to expire by the end of the season. Keeping this in mind, there are plenty of teams in the paddock keeping a close eye on him.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner explains to the media the situation. He explains: “We are still looking at what is best for the team. Do we only look at the technique or the qualities a driver brings?”

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto confirmed that their entourage will sit and discuss a potential contract with Mick Schumacher. Their primary target will be to decide what is best for Schumacher’s future.

