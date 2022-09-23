Jos Verstappen does not understand his son Max’s radio messages with Red Bull during a raceday

2021 World Champion Max Verstappen’s dad Jos jokes about how he does not understand what his son speaks on the radio during the races

Max Verstappen is from the new generation of Formula One where the technology is different. Meanwhile, his father Jos Verstappen still likes the old simplified version of the cars.

Both father and son duo had an interview with F1 legend David Coulthard about their life in the pinnacle of motorsports. They discussed a lot about personal life and on-track life as well.

Jos Verstappen’s one-of-a-kind Formula One career

Jos Verstappen drove in Formula One for eight seasons with seven different teams. He was a well-respected driver during his prime but nothing compared to his son.

However, during the later stages of the 1990s and early 2000s, cars were simplified. There was not much of a technological advancement assisting the drivers.

ERS and DRS came during the early 2010s to improve the races and bring teams closer than before. It was a revolution in the sport changing it forever since.

Also Read: When Lando Norris bribed fans with McLaren’s secret to get 1000 subscribers

Potential rule change removing technologies from F1 cars?

Jos Verstappen is not a fan of the new technologies embedded in cars. The steering of the cars contains buttons that control most of the car apart from the break and accelerator.

He explains: “Sometimes I am listening to Verstappen’s radio, I do not understand what they are talking about. It is too much and they have to change so many things.”

Max Verstappen on the other hand defended this particular rule-changing idea of his dad. With a different view, he explains: “You redo what they tell you. I am in my 5th year, you know exactly how it works. I would prefer a normal engine regulation change instead.”

Looking at the current scenario, the new technology is in Max Verstappen’s favor. He could go on to win his second driver’s championship if he wins in Singapore in October.

Also Read: $24 Million Swiss villa owner Kimi Raikkonen talks about how he felt calm and independent at Alfa Romeo