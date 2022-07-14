“A $13 million dollar crash on the opening lap”- Most expensive Formula 1 accident of all time at 1998 Belgian Grand Prix

The 1998 Belgian GP saw one of the biggest crashes in Formula 1 history on the opening lap, which costed the teams $13 million.

In recent weeks, talks about the Belgian GP getting replaced from the F1 calendar have emerged. This is mainly because F1 is looking to add new venues like South Africa to the schedule.

Most of the F1 community and drivers don’t want Spa-Francorchamps to be removed. It’s a circuit that’s steeped in history, and has seen some of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history. One incident however, has been remembered up until this day for being infamous.

The 1998 installment of the race started under very wet conditions. On the opening lap, multiple drivers came together to cause a crash that to this date remains one of the biggest in the sport’s history. Financially, it was definitely the most expensive for teams involved.

Also read: Ferrari F2001 belonging to Michael Schumacher sold for $7.5 million at auction

How the most expensive crash in Formula 1 history folded

The first lap pile up in Spa that afternoon, caused damages that would cost all involved teams up to $13 million collectively. This accident happened after former Red Bull driver David Coulthard slid on the wet circuit, when he drove over a drain cover.

This pile up involved thirteen cars. The likes of Eddie Irvine, Rubens Barichello and Jos Verstappen were among those affected in the accident. Out of the unlucky 13, four drivers were unable to make the restart.

Belgian GP’s position on F1 calendar under threat

The Belgian GP is one of the most iconic races on the calendar. However, F1 have added a lot of races to the 2023 schedule and it’s probable that South Africa may join them.

Las Vegas is set to host it’s first ever race, whereas China will also see a return of F1 action. Other than Spa, Circuit Paul Ricard in France may also see themselves removed from the calendar.

A few weeks ago, Monaco which is arguably the most glamorous outing of the year was also under threat. Organizers however have reassured fans that this isn’t the case and they expect to return in the upcoming campaign.

Addition of new races in the calendar is always welcomed, but not at the cost of losing old gems. This is the stance the entire F1 community took against these rumors.

Also read: “If Yuki Tsunoda does not show good performance, he is out” – Franz Tost reveals ‘totally easy’ plans for AlphaTauri driver’s future in F1