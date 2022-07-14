Ferrari F2001 belonging to Michael Schumacher sold for $7.5 million at auction

An Ferrari F2001 belonging to seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher broke records during an auction in 2017.

Schumacher is one of the biggest names in F1 history. The German legend has seven World Titles to his name, which is the most won by a driver alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Most of his success came during his Ferrari stint, when he won five Championships. He is the Italian outfit’s most successful and iconic driver by far. 2001 was one of Schumacher’s most successful years in Formula 1.

The #F2001, the Ferrari challenger for the 2001 F1 World Championship was recently sold at #auction and became a record for a modern F1 car – https://t.co/BD3D69A8h0 pic.twitter.com/RgCQ0DUvcX — William George Online Auctions (@WGAuctions) April 24, 2018

His main Championship Title was David Coulthard, but he dominated the entire season to win by 58 points, which was a huge margin considering the earlier points system. As a result, the F2001 became known as one of the best Ferrari F1 cars of all time.

At an auction back in 2017, this car got sold for a whopping $7.5 million. That particular chassis was the one in which Schumacher crossed the finishing line back in 2001, hence its high selling price.

Also read: “Anything can happen in everyday life” – Michael Schumacher passed $900 Million fortunes to his family with an eerie prediction

Mick Schumacher reminds fan of father Michael after Austrian GP performance

Michael’s son Mick Schumacher had a difficult start to the 2022 season. Coming into the British GP he was yet to score a single point in his F1 career, and he was under pressure owing to the huge expectations on his shoulders.

His new teammate Kevin Magnussen massively outperformed him, and he struggled to match the Dane’s pace. However, Silverstone proved to be a perfect outing for him, as he brought home four points for Haas.

P6!!! What a day, what a weekend! The car felt great and the team did amazing🤩 (Also, thank you all for driver of the day🙏) #MSC47 pic.twitter.com/C8yNx4iBnW — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) July 10, 2022

Schumacher performed even better in Spielberg the following weekend. After a impressive Qualifying and Sprint, alongside his fellow Haas driver, he managed to finish the race in sixth position. However, his performance amazed fans more than the result.

In both the Sprint race and Sunday’s outing, Schumacher performed amicably against Hamilton. The Mercedes was a much faster car in general, still the 23-year old managed to keep Hamilton behind him with some brilliant defensive driving. This reminded F1 fans of his father, Michael.

Also read: “Next time it will be Charles Leclerc” – Felipe Massa warns Ferrari of growing threat within the team