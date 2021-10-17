“A big difference is diligence”– Nico Rosberg states difference between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher; citing his time with them at Mercedes

Nico Rosberg, the only man to partner with Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton draws the difference between the two all-time greats.

There are innumerable debates over who is the greatest F1 driver of all time between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. Just like any other GOAT debate, this discussion is also never-ending.

But Nico Rosberg, who is the only F1 driver to pair with both drivers have a little analysis on both drivers. Stating some fundamental differences between the two.

Watched the Schumacher documentary. Makes me excited that there will be a Hamilton one in the future. Also, Schumis four difficult seasons with Ferrari before his 2000-2004 dominance makes me more hopeful for Leclerc. — Erlend Johan (@ErlendAlv) October 17, 2021

“Michael was just so complete as a driver. He covered all areas,” said Rosberg. Talent-wise, he probably has to be the best of all time. And he really builds on that, that instinct is phenomenal with him.”

“A big difference is diligence. Lewis hates test drives. He doesn’t like test drives. And Michael, he would drive tests every day, even though he is a seven-time world champion. But because he also knows that you can always learn a little bit there.”

Nico Rosberg proud to defeat Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is on the verge of overtaking Schumacher’s record of most world titles. When asked to Rosberg about this, he opined that Hamilton deserves to hold the record, and he’s proud to defeat him once citing his 2016 championship win.

Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry can classify as one of the greatest rivalry in f1 #imo — apple. (@apolwhattaf) October 13, 2021

“Oh well, I’m not so emotionally attached to it now that I say, ‘Hey, Michael actually deserved to hold the record’. Lewis deserves it too and if he manages to do that, then good.”

“I see it more and more as, ‘He was really damn fast, and I can be all the more proud that I beat him with the same car back then.”