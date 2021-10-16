“Max Verstappen will be better than Lewis, and Lewis was better than Michael”– Former teammate of Michael Schumacher predicts evolution of F1 greats

Former Benetton and Lotus driver Johnny Herbert claims that Lewis Hamilton will surpass Michael Schumacher, but Max Verstappen will surpass both.

There are numerous arguments over who is the greatest F1 driver of all time on social media, many claim Michael Schumacher, while many advocate for Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has technically surpassed Schumacher in statistical prowess. Therefore, his argument is digestible among the F1 forum. However, former Benetton, Lotus and Schumacher’s teammate Johnny Herbert claims that Max Verstappen will overthrow both drivers.

“He [Verstappen] will be better than Lewis, and Lewis was better than Michael, from my perspective, it’s just another evolution of the driver skillset. That is what Max gives to me, he excites me, he gives me visual stimulation when I’m watching TV or I’m at the racetrack.”

“That’s what the buzz should be all about, and a lot of race fans will get wowed because the wow factor is, ‘I couldn’t do that!’, and that’s what it’s all about. I like him for that,” he added.

Also read: Which weekends to watch out for the rest of 2021 for F1 Esports 2021 live events?

Max Verstappen will soon overpower Lewis Hamilton

Presently, Herbert thinks Hamilton has the edge over the Dutchman, but it won’t take long for the 24-year-old to erase that deficit. He thinks Verstappen has a good balance of experience and youth in him.

🏆 I Drivers Championship 1. Max Verstappen – 262.5

2. Lewis Hamilton – 256.5 6 points separate the championship!#F1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/HctUuHBupa — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) October 10, 2021

“I still feel Lewis has the edge at the present time, but it won’t be long before that’s on the other foot,” Herbert added. “Verstappen is still a young man and has a wealth of experience to come his way.”

“And he will be better than Lewis, but it’s not quite yet, for me. Not quite yet, but it ain’t far away! “He’ll be pushing himself massively to get the championship done and, if he gets it this year, that’ll be the changeover button already done,” he concluded.

Though Verstappen may turn out to be among the all-time greats, Hamilton’s staggering record seems untouchable as of now. Thus, the Red Bull superstar has a long mile to go before he can breach hamilton’s name from the pedestal.