“A bill of over $1 Million” – When a French Grand Prix saw 12 retirements

The 1989 French Grand Prix saw 12 retirements and a very happening first lap chaos which added over a million dollars bill for the teams.

The 1989 season was a battle between two arch rivals in the same team. McLaren’s teammates Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were up against each other.

During that season, Prost felt that McLaren was favouring Senna. Thus he was planning to join the Italian outfit Ferrari for the 1990 season.

The French Grand Prix turned out to be a lucky charm as Prost won the race. However, the race remains in the memories of the fans due to the chaotic first lap.

The chaotic first lap of the 1989 French Grand Prix

Alain Prost qualified ahead of his Brazilian teammate by 0.025 seconds. Ferrari’s Nigel Mansell secured the third qualifying position on the grid ahead of Alessandro Nannini.

The start of the race was something to look forward to at the shortened Circuit Paul Ricard. Senna took the lead from Prost right at the start although the things behind them had everyone talking.

Leyton House March racing driver Mauricio Gugelmin slammed at the back of Nigel Mansell’s Ferrari and Thierry Boutsen. He then launched himself via Boutsen’s tires circling around and hitting the barriers.

First corner action at the 1989 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard!

12 retirements in the 1989 French GP

Nigel Mansell spoke about the accident after the race. He stated: “I mean I was very angry. Going into the first corner, everything was okay.”

He further added: “The next thing is you get hit on the back of your head by your own car because someone hits you very very hard.” There was more chaos in the race.

In total there were twelve retirements in this eventful race including title challenger Ayrton Senna. Six of those retirements came due to engine failures as well.

