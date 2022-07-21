F1

Sebastian Vettel drives 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP

Sebastian Vettel to drive 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
Port of Spain ODI records: Queen Park Oval ODI record batting and bowling and highest innings total
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Sebastian Vettel to drive 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP
Sebastian Vettel drives 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP

Sebastian Vettel will do a celebratory lap of with the Aston Martin TT1 which raced…