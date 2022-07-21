Sebastian Vettel drives 100-year-old Aston Martin ahead of French GP

Sebastian Vettel will do a celebratory lap of with the Aston Martin TT1 which raced in the 1922 French GP, marking 100 years.

Four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel has raced many iconic cars throughout his 15 years in F1. He has an affinity for iconic cars and had even purchased Nigel Mansell’s 1992 championship-winning Williams.

And the German will yet again be behind the steering of another iconic car. Vettel will be doing a celebratory lap on the Aston Martin TT1. The car is 100 years old and first featured in the 1922 French GP.

WATCH: To celebrate 100 years at the French Grand Prix, Aston Martin is bringing back the team’s original TT1 car, known as ‘Green Pea,’ which will be driven by Sebastian Vettel pic.twitter.com/ck2KDIVObG — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) July 20, 2022

Fondly known as ‘Green Pea’, It debuted at the July 1922 French Grand Prix at Strasbourg and ran in fifth and sixth before an early retirement caused due to engine failure.

The cars were built by the founder of the company, Lionel Martin. Louis Zborowski drove the TT1 and Clive Gallop for TT2. And after 100 years the car will hit the tarmac at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Sebastian Vettel was thrilled to know that he would be driving the iconic machinery ahead of the race. The car will be unlike any of the cars these days, but the chance to link the two stories is a special honour indeed.

He said, “It’s crazy to imagine how long it’s been around, but great to see that it’s still there. And I’m very much looking forward to getting behind the wheel. I guess it will be very, very different to what I’m used to, but that’s the whole idea of it.”

Sebastian Vettel proud of Aston Martin legacy

Aston Martin has a rich DNA of racing. And with a former World Champion behind the wheel, it will be a sight to see their original race car hit the track in France.

The English team have been a renowned team in racing. they have secured titles in Le Man and have previously competed in F1. No other team on the grid has an older history than Aston Martin.

Where our Grand Prix story began. 100 years ago, @astonmartin made its Grand Prix racing debut at the 1922 #FrenchGP. Louis Zborowski drove the TT1, affectionately nicknamed ‘Green Pea’, while Clive Gallop piloted the TT2 in the 60-lap, 800km race at Strasbourg.#AstonMartin pic.twitter.com/6jTmdAt234 — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 16, 2022

The 2022 French GP weekend marks a 100-year-old legacy of Aston Martin. The AMR-22 will be featuring the original team marque.

The TT1 car has been fitted to run on sustainable fuels. Adding a modern and much more climate-conscious element to the heritage of Aston Martin.

