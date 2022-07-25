“Who the f*** was that idiot?” – Pierre Gasly nearly avoids a $100,000 crash with Red Bull successor at the French Grand Prix

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly cusses out at William’s Alex Albon as the latter slowed down at a turn in the first practice in France.

Pierre Gasly had some harsh words for Alex Albon during the practice in his home French Grand Prix. Moreover, there was already heavy traffic at the time of the first practice.

Both these drivers had quite a history with one another. Albon replaced Gasly in Red Bull back in 2019 right after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Besides, Williams signed the Thai-British driver for the 2022 season from the Milton Keynes-based team while Gasly drove with AlphaTauri.

Also Read: Lando Norris rips apart a mysterious piece of carbon fiber from his McLaren after French GP

Pierre Gasly avoids crashing into Alex Albon

Pierre Gasly wanted to impress the fans while driving in his home Grand Prix. During the first free practice, he drove at a promising pace to finish fifth fastest on the grid.

However, during a lap, he escaped an almost horrific clash with his former teammate. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen slowed down on the racing line in turn 12 which angered Gasly at first.

While the French driver was about to take a turn, Albon stood stalled right at the racing line in the middle of the turn. The AlphaTauri driver could have rammed straight into the William only for his quick reactions.

The AlphaTauri driver’s frustrating reaction

After taking the turn, an angry Gasly stated: “Who the f*** was that idiot? Is it the first day he’s racing this guy or what?” He continued to drive and clocked a fast at 1:33:906 seconds on a lap later.

The Frenchman coincidently finished one place ahead of Albon at the end of the French Grand Prix on 11th position. Meanwhile, his teammate Yuki Tsnouda collided with Esteban Ocon on the first lap and could not finish the race.

Gasly currently stands 13th in the F1 driver’s world championship with 16 points and will be looking to score points in Hungary next weekend.

I believe in pierre gasly and alex albon supremacy pic.twitter.com/mUazj4kXkh — leo🐋 MERC 2-3 (@LH44AA23) October 7, 2021

Also Read: After 15 years in F1 Lewis Hamilton reacts hilariously to Toto Wolff’s statement on his future