“A class act”– Nico Rosberg praises Lewis Hamilton for his post-race words after heartbreaking Dutch GP loss

Nico Rosberg is in awe of Lewis Hamilton after he praises his mechanics for top efforts during the Dutch Grand Prix despite the defeat.

The Dutch Grand Prix was a heartbreaking affair for Lewis Hamilton. The Briton in the final phase of the race was on the verge of winning the race.

However, a wrong call in tyres by Mercedes spoilt his momentum after the last safety car. Max Verstappen on the soft compound tyres easily overtook Hamilton on the mediums.

Thus, infuriating Hamilton and making him rage against Mercedes on the radio. “That was the biggest f*** up. I can’t believe you guys f****d me, can’t tell you how p****d I am,” shouted Hamilton.

But soon after the race, Hamilton calmed down and praised his team’s efforts. He specifically applauded mechanics who were at their top game at Zandvoort.

This display of respect impressed Hamilton’s former teammate Nico Rosberg. The German applauded how Hamilton regained composure after being snubbed the win.

Already after the race, he was starting to compliment the mechanics again,” said Rosberg. “So he found his composure again, which is a class act. I think he’ll still get a bit heated in the cooldown room one more time. I think he’ll be hitting the table a little bit there.”

Nico Rosberg is puzzled by Mercedes’ poor risk-taking

Rosberg couldn’t believe that Mercedes took the risk so poorly with Hamilton. With the sluggish implementation of medium tyres, it was inevitable that Verstappen would have overtaken him.

It’s P4 for @LewisHamilton at Zandvoort and more points on the board for the Team pic.twitter.com/MMN5xnrwja — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 4, 2022

“The most important thing for me is that, OK, if you do decide to take a risk to go for the win as they wanted to do by keeping Lewis out on the medium – do it properly,” Rosberg added.

“You have to leave the wingman there in George right behind because it’s going to increase the chances so much for Lewis to get that win, holding back Max.”

