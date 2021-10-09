“A good day for the team” – AlphaTauri duo Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda looking to finish strongly in Istanbul tomorrow

“A good day for the team” – AlphaTauri duo Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda both have qualified for the Turkish GP in the top ten.

Yuki Tsunoda had a rare good Saturday this season, successfully making it to Q3 in Istanbul. He will start from P9 tomorrow and would be hopeful of not committing any more mistakes and finishing in the points.

“A good day for the team. The build-up was good. To be honest, I was expecting [to be] higher in qualifying with my free practice pace. I’m not truly happy but it’s positive I went to Q3. It’s better to have a top-10 start.”

Pierre Gasly looking to finish on the podium

AlphaTauri senior Pierre Gasly continued his consistent run this season and will start in the second row on Sunday. He was struggling during free practice on Saturday but the team has worked hard to give them a more competitive car for the race.

“I must say I’m really pleased because yesterday it was hard. We had so much understeer in the car. I didn’t like the balance so I asked for quite a lot of changes.

“In the end, the team gave me a very competitive car for today. I’ve enjoyed so much this morning and this afternoon – much better balance, [it] felt like the car was alive.

“Qualifying fifth is still one of our best Saturdays. It was very close with Charles and also Max ahead not very far. So a lot of positives to take and exciting for the race tomorrow.

“I think the team did a very good job. Yesterday we were not in our best shape, but all the changes overnight clearly made the car a lot faster, to be able to fight with Ferrari in qualifying.”

